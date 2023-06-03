Voyageurs Wolf Project introduces 7 pups of 2023 Half-Moon Pack with adorable footage

“The pack has 7 pups this year and all appear to be in good shape!” Voyageurs Wolf Project says of the little ones born in May 2023.

If you’ve yet to come across Voyageurs Wolf Project, they’re one of the top gray wolf conservation organizations in the U.S. As a bonus, they also provide some of the best footage of the species out there – especially when it comes to pups.

At their core, Voyageurs is focused on understanding the summer ecology of wolves in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem in Minnesota. “Our over-arching goal is to couple cutting-edge, rigorous wolf research with highly-effective outreach and education,” they add of their mission. But again, this also means adorable wolf pup footage. And 2023’s Half-Moon Pack litter is a perfect example:

Introducing the 2023 Half-Moon Pack pups….video from just a few days ago! The pack has 7 pups this year and all appear to be in good shape! Much more neat footage of these little guys to come! pic.twitter.com/NMMjUasMWO — Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) May 25, 2023

“Introducing the 2023 Half-Moon Pack pups, video from just a few days ago!” Voyageurs announced on Twitter. Currently, “the pack has 7 pups this year and all appear to be in good shape! Much more neat footage of these little guys to come!”

Count us in! North American gray wolves (Canis lupus) typically breed within February and March. Moms (she-wolf) will give birth to their litter in May or early June, and each litter averages around 5 pups. Some will birth only 2 pups, which others can mother an astounding 10 pups at a time.

Interestingly, the older a she-wolf is, the more likely she is to produce more offspring. As for these little ones, the newest members of the Half-Moon Pack, Voyageurs estimates they’re around 4-5 weeks old in this footage.

Listen to a wolf pup howl for the first time thanks to Voyageurs

And if seeing these little ones figure out their tiny legs isn’t enough, the fantastic work of Voyageurs also allows for us to listen to some of a wild pup’s very first howls:

Listen to some of this wolf pup’s first howls from only a few weeks ago! A little warning: the pup is pretty loud for only being 4-weeks old! (1/7) pic.twitter.com/sPUntEHOdx — Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) May 19, 2021

“Listen to some of this wolf pup’s first howls from only a few weeks ago! A little warning: the pup is pretty loud for only being 4-weeks old,” Voyageurs remarks of the footage, which first hit in May of 2021.

At the time, further commentary also offered insight into how the organization monitors wolves.

“Sometimes the trail camera footage verifies our initial pup count and other times we realize how many pups we ‘missed,'” Voyageurs explain. “E.g., when we visited this den a few weeks ago we counted 5 pups. When we checked our trail camera footage, we realized there were actually 8 pups!”

When the organization visits dens, “we try to count the number of pups in the den. However, we often cannot see all the way in the den so we set up trail cameras at the den to see how many pups are in it.”

If you enjoy this footage, I highly recommend following Voyageurs Wolf Project on Twitter. And please consider helping them purchase more trail cameras by visiting their apparel and donation pages.