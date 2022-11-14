Wandering Deer Causes 7-Car Pileup on Colorado Interstate

A wandering deer caused a major seven-car pile-up over the weekend after trying to cross a Colorado interstate. Miraculously, neither of the involved drivers or passengers were harmed in the wreck. However, the deer did die at the scene.

According to Out There Colorado, the wreck occurred on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs around 8:26 p.m. Saturday night. First responders were called to the wreck which took place between Garden of the Gods and the Fillmore exits. The crash forced multiple closures along the highway after the deer caused two separate multi-car collisions.

KKTV reports that the incident shut down I-25 in the southbound lane at Garden of the Gods for several hours. Responding personnel included police, firefighters, and EMTs.

New Study Argues Permanent Daylight Savings Could Reduce Auto Collisions Involving Deer

Obviously, nothing good comes of a deer trying to cross a busy interstate, no matter the time of day. However, we’re curious whether the wreck could have been entirely avoided if it had taken place during the day.

Earlier this month, findings from a recent study went public. It claimed auto collisions involving deer would likely decrease nationwide if daylight savings time became permanent. The data from the new study comes from research completed in 23 of the 50 U.S. states. The report featured in the journal, Current Biology.

Participating in the study and offering crucial information for experts are first responders, namely police officers. As we know, police officers are typically the first individuals to receive calls about and report to a car crash. Officers from all over the country reported that, at this time of the year, they see a significant jump in auto collisions involving deer. And a lot of it likely has to do with reduced visibility in the evening.

In total, the study states that, if we maintained daylight savings time year-round, as many as 37,000 fewer deer would be involved in auto collisions. Further, this decrease in deer-related collisions could prevent as many as 33 American deaths each year. Decreases in annual injuries resulting from deer-vehicle collisions could potentially number well into the thousands while simultaneously avoiding spending billions of dollars in damages and vehicle loss.

Critics Highlight Potential Discrepancies in the Study

As with any other study, there are discrepancies in the research, and some people were more hesitant about potentially introducing permanent daylight savings time permanently.

Maryland State Police Trooper 1st Class Gregory Wilson argued that while deer-auto collisions might reduce in the evening with permanent daylight savings, we might begin to see more wrecks in the mornings.

“I believe the study that was done specifically relating to deer is they’re more active during dawn or dusk,” he said. “So, it’s just shifting that from one point in time in the day to the other.”