Washington Avalanche Kills Three New Yorkers

Three climbers from New York are dead after getting caught in an avalanche that is being called the deadliest avalanche to hit the U.S. this year.

According to reports, the victims were in a group of six people. At the time, they were trying to scale a section of the Colchuck Peak. According to local authorities, one of the lead climbers prompted the avalanche.

As a result, four climbers were hurtled nearly 500 feet down the mountain. Those who died in the avalanche were later identified as a 60-year-old woman, a 66-year-old man, and a 53-year-old man.

In addition, a 56-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and could get to the base camp on his own. The sheriff’s office also said the incident didn’t hurt two others.

Once the survivors got to the base camp, a seventh hiker who stayed behind sought help. According to Chelan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Reinfeld, the hiker, contacted first responders by 8 a.m. Monday after hiking eight miles in deep snow overnight.

Search to find deceased called off following deadly avalanche

Authorities later said first responders got to the base camp by that afternoon. However, they soon realized the avalanche conditions were too dangerous to attempt to recover the bodies of the dead climbers. As a result, they brought the survivors back to the trailhead.

Authorities also chose not to deploy rescuers to the scene on Tuesday due to ongoing, dangerous conditions.

Reinfeld noted that three more avalanches came hurtling down following the first one. He noted this means two of the deceased got buried in the snow.

The names of the deceased have yet to be released to the public. The avalanche was also the deadliest in the nation since four backcountry skiers were killed in a Utah avalanche in 2021.

The incident has since been deemed the deadliest avalanche of the season, according to avalanche.org.

The last death from an avalanche occurred on Jan. 9 on Mummy Mountain, located west of Las Vegas. A man died while he was in the backcountry area of Spring Mountain National Recreation area.

Avalanches can happen suddenly and often catch people by surprise. Experts also say they can travel between 60 and 80 mph, usually happening on 30-45 degrees slopes.

Skiers, snowboarders, and hikers often trigger avalanches when a layer of snow falls in and starts to slide. In the U.S., avalanches are most common from December to April. However, they can happen anytime with ripe conditions, per reports from National Geographic.

So far, at least nine people in the U.S. have died in avalanches this winter as of Feb. 19, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.