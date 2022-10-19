washington-hiker-killed-by-falling-wood-in-mount-baker-national-forest

A few weeks ago, a woman was killed instantly after a falling tree struck her. The incident occurred while she was hiking near the Lake Ann Trail in the Mount Baker National Forest.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office say that the 59-year-old was woman from Burnaby, British Coloumbia. She was on an overnight hike with a friend. Around 10 a.m. on October 8, a large chunk of dead wood fell from a tree overhead. It landed on top of her, killing her on impact.

Deputies from Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to the trailhead. They then called Bellingham Mountain Rescue to start a search for volunteers.

Throughout the day, multiple hikers called in reports of the incident, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Deputies, along with Bellingham Mountain Rescue, Glacier Fire, and Kendall Fire, were able to recover her body.

The body was then transferred to the medical examiner’s office.

No further details have been released.

Hiker Claims She Was Stranded by Hiking Group High Up on Mount Baker Trail

A Vancouver woman claims she was left in a dangerous situation high up Mount Baker. She says she was left alone because she couldn’t keep up with an online hiking group. Search and rescue groups say this isn’t the first time a similar situation has occurred.

Jade Santucci admits she’s not a strong hiker. She says she should have done more research on the route. However, an online social group had indicated the hike was intermediate level. She decided to try it and she carpooled with others to Mount Baker in Washington last weekend.

“What I should have done, in hindsight, is I should have had a conversation with the organizer before leaving and maybe asked more questions and maybe got a better idea of exactly how long the hike was going to take and what we’d be doing. I just kind of went for it and put my faith in the organizer,” she told CityNews.

The group left the trailhead and Santucci says she was fine at first. However, she started falling behind after lunch. She claims that no one stayed back to make sure she was okay.

She then realized she was losing the group completely.

“There was no checking in with me. It was kind of like every man for themselves and was just not what I thought it would be.”

“I talked to the organizer and said what she did was extremely dangerous. I didn’t get an apology, she justified it … she can’t keep track of everybody.”