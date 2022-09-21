Washington Monument Vandalized by Indiana Man, U.S. Park Police Make Arrest: PHOTOS

The vandalization, which contains profanity, was hastily completed with red paint on the base of D.C.’s Washington Monument.

The last of the red paint is currently being removed, but photos have immortalized the vandalism. There, at the base of the Reconstruction era U.S. Military-erected monument, read the words:

“Have you been f***ed by this? Gov says tough s***.”

A blood-like splash of thick red paint sloshed up the monument’s base to the left.

The final letters of the vandal’s hard words were smeared broadly, giving the impression they were caught in the act. And on Tuesday, September 20 at 7:30 PM, the United States Park Police (USPP) would arrest Bloomington, Indiana native Shaun Ray Deaton for his crimes.

The Following Images Contains Profanity

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains profanity.) The U.S. Park Police guard the Washington Monument after a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint against the base of the structure on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: The U.S. Park Police guard the Washington Monument after a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint against the base of the structure on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains profanity.) The U.S. Park Police guard the Washington Monument after a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint against the base of the structure on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

44-year-old Deaton is now in custody for “allegedly vandalizing the outside base of the Washington Monument with paint,” the National Park Service (NPS) states in their media release. At the time of the incident, the area around the base of the monument would close to the public for several hours.

According to NPS, Deaton faces charges of trespassing, tampering and vandalism (36 CFR2.31). This is an initial criminal charge, however, as the investigation is ongoing. “There may be additional charges,” they continue.

NPS Conservators Work to Remove Vandal’s Red Paint at Washington Monument’s Base

Following the incident, National Park Service conservators began work to remove the paint. Photos show everything from hand brushes to pressure washers in diligent use.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: A U.S. Park Service employee removes graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: A U.S. Park Service employee uses cleaning solvent to remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police says one man is in custody in connection to the incident. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Monument was completed on a breezy day in December 6, 1884 after three decades of complications. Built to honor the first president of the United States, George Washington, the 555-foot marble obelisk towers over Washington, D.C., and was designed in the style of an Egyptian obelisk.

Today, the monument stands as one of the most powerful symbols of America’s legacy. NPS asks that anyone with information regarding this vandalization contact the USPP Tip Line at 202-379-4877 or e-mail NPS here. The investigation is ongoing, so additional information may prove vital.