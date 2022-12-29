Washington Wildlife Officers Rescue Moose From Frozen Lake in ‘Christmas Miracle’

In Elk, Washington, two homeowners sounded the alarm when a moose cow fell through the thin ice on a frozen lake as its babe wandered nearby. What ensued next was a risky rescue that had bystanders holding their breath for the pair.

“It was tense,” said Paula Pershall-Gilbert, who first spotted the moose with her husband, Bill. The two quickly called authorities and waited for a miracle.

While the mama moose tried her best to keep her head above the water, her baby paced nearby on solid ground. According to Pershall-Gilbert, the calf never abandoned its mother.

“It was so hard. It was just prayerful, all the time,” she told KomoNews.

When the Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived, they came prepared with several ropes to lasso the moose that continued to tread the frigid waters. All the while, Pend Oreille firefighters waited close by just in case anyone fell into the water with the moose.

“We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice because it’s too risky for human safety,” said Severin Erickson, an officer with WDFW.

Cow Recovers in Wildlife Officer’s Arms Before Returning to the Woods

After five hours of intense work, the team of four wildlife experts successfully pulled the mama moose out of the life-threatening situation without anyone else falling through the thin ice.

Officer Erickson even held the animal as it recovered from the fear and cold. Moments later, she was back on her feet and reuniting with her calf.

“It’s a Christmas miracle at our house,” Gilbert concluded.

According to the WDFW, it isn’t uncommon for these tragic situations to happen. And before they can jump into action, they have to assess the situation to be sure that they aren’t putting any officers at unnecessary risk. In this case, thankfully, the moose fell in by the shoreline, so the ground was solid enough for rescuers to operate.

Of course, WDFW reminded folks that wildlife officers should be the only ones facilitating rescues. The Gilberts saved this moose’s life by calling the experts instead of putting themselves and the animal in further danger.

From Treading Moose to Frozen Goose

With deep-freezing temperatures taking over the nation, wildlife of all kinds is finding themselves in dangerous situations. In Indiana, officials responded to a call regarding a frozen goose on Lake Michigan. Trapped in ice and frozen sand, the animal was completely immobile and quickly deteriorating.

Porter Volunteer Firefighters, Inc. was soon on the scene with a water hose to melt the snow and previously-placed salt pellets that helped loosen the goose’s feathers from the ice.

Then a local helped transport the waterfowl in a crate with a heating pad to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian’s facility for treatment.