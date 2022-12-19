Washington Woman Who Vanished Off of Hawaii Coast Was Attacked by ‘Aggressive Shark’

More than a week after a 60-year-old Washington woman went missing off the coast of Hawai’i while snorkeling, the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has revealed the unidentified woman was likely involved in an aggressive shark attack.

In a recent press release, the DLNR reported that it responded to a shark attack incident at the end of South Kihei Road fronting Keawakepu Beach. Multiple agencies had begun searching the water for a “missing female, possibly the victim of a shark bite.”

Officers interviewed the missing woman’s husband who stated he encouraged an “aggressive” shark shortly after entering the water. He believes that may have been responsible for the alleged attack.

The woman’s husband also said that they weren’t snorkeling right next to each other at the time. But he was able to see her from time to time. However, he noticed the shark was continuously circling him. While he was looking for his wife, he thought she might have dived toward the ocean floor. He saw the shark swim off and noticed what he thought was something red in the large predator’s gills. At that point, he began hearing people on the beach yelling at him to get out of the water due to a shark feeding in the area.

An eyewitness told the officers he saw a large shark feeding on something. He had noticed the couple snorkeling beforehand and began looking for the pair in order to warn them. He then called 911 to report the incident. That was when he saw the shark’s large mouth “continuing to feed on something in the middle of the red cloud in the water.”

Authorities did conclude that the woman’s death has been ruled as a tragic accident due to the shark attack.

Hawai’i’s DLNR Asks the Public to Avoid Spreading Misinformation on Social Media About the Shark Attack

Meanwhile, the Hawai’i DLNR asked the public to avoid spreading misinformation on social media about the shark attack. The agency noted that the woman’s body hasn’t been recovered.

“It’s unfortunate that this family’s grief is exacerbated not only by not having their loved one’s body recovered,” DLNR explained. “But by misinformation which spread quickly on social media platforms, suggesting that this was something other than what it was.”

The DLNR asked those spreading misinformation to stop and think. Mainly about how they would react if they were in the same shark attack situation. In regards to the shark attack conspiracy theories, the department added more advice on the topic. “Social media can either be a powerful tool for sharing information or a mouthpiece for tremendously hurtful, ” the department added. “And inaccurate comments directed toward people who are dealing with a tragedy.”