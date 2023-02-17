WATCH: 77-Year-Old Woman Miraculously Pulled From Rubble After Massive Earthquake

A devastating pair of earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria over a week ago, but rescue efforts remain in effect with crews continuing to pull bodies – both alive and dead – from the endless mountains of rubble.

Among the most recent of these harrowing stories was the rescue of a 77-year-old woman from debris in the city of Adiyaman on Tuesday – a staggering 212 hours after the earthquakes hit. Identified as Fatma Gungor, the woman shared a touching embrace with her family after search and rescue crews managed to free her from the rubble alive.

“I’m so excited, I don’t know what to say. We almost got to the point of giving up,” a rescue crew member told public broadcaster TRT Haber. Officials loaded the elderly woman into a rescue helicopter which then transported her to a hospital for treatment.

Hours later, rescue crews worked diligently and carefully to pull another woman from the sea of debris. Upon seeing her rescuers’ faces, the woman had just one question: “What day is it?”

This woman, identified only as Ela, was a mother of two who rescuers were horrified to find had been trapped beneath the rubble with her children for 228 hours. The mother and her two children, a girl, Ali, and a boy, Meysam, miraculously survived their time in the dark and dust-covered prison.

“A sound was heard during (search and rescue works). We focused on that sound. The mother was happy to see us,” rescue personnel told a local publication. “I held her hand at first. We talked, chatted, and calmed her down.”

Cold Weather Could Contribute to Survival Beneath Earthquake Rubble, Doctor Says

As of Thursday, the death toll from the catastrophic earthquakes hovered near 42,000. Many, however, continue to be rescued alive after 100, even 200 hours trapped beneath rubble caused by the earthquake.

According to Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN‘s chief medical correspondent reporting from Turkey, it’s rare for people to survive more than 100 hours in rubble. It’s nothing short of a miracle that rescue crews continue to pull survivors from the wreckage 10 days later.

Because the human body is largely made up of water, we can only survive about three days without it. So how are people surviving for over a week without it?

It’s likely thanks to the frigid temperatures in Turkey, Gupta explained. “The cold weather is a double-edged sword,” he said. “On the one hand, it makes it very difficult, it is below freezing right now. On the other hand, it may reduce the demands for water. Perhaps that is playing into this.”