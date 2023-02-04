WATCH: Avalanche Slams into Ski Resort, Kills Two Skiers

A devastating avalanche recently plowed through a Himalayan ski resort, killing two Polish skiers and burying 21 other people underneath the snow.

New footage shows viewers the terrifying moment the massive wall of snow came barreling down the 14,400-foot peak of Mount Apharwat. The mountain is near the tourist resort town of Gulmarg.

According to reports, 21 foreign skiers and two Kashmiri guides were caught in the monster avalanche. As a result, they got trapped underneath the snow. Immediately after, rescue teams were deployed to the site of the incident and worked to recover the victims.

Per reports from local police officer Amod Nagpuri, 19 tourists and two guides have since been rescued, and the deceased was later transported to a nearby hospital.

“During the rescue ops, 19 foreign nationals and two local guides have been rescued,” a statement from the department said. “Unfortunately, two foreign nationals lost their lives in the avalanche, and their dead bodies have also been recovered.”

Witness describes horrifying moment watching powerful avalanche: ‘We saw the dance of death before our eyes’

Officials have yet to reveal the identities of the deceased.

Before the avalanche hit the Affarwat area of Gulmarg, snow blanketed the mountains of Kashmir. The site has long been fought over and is now a disputed Himalayan region occupied by India and Pakistan.

In the clip, viewers can see the avalanche shooting down the mountain, heading right toward the group of helpless skiers. With seconds to escape the looming avalanche, the group can be seen running for their lives before the clip ends.

Witness Deepak Chinchore later described the deadly scene. “We saw the dance of death before our eyes. A 20ft wall of ice fell on the skiers, and they got buried under it. It’s all about nature’s fury.”

In addition, officials later closed a cable car that takes skiers to the top of Mount Apharwat. At this time, the ski resort is still buried in several feet of snow.

Every year, tens of thousands of tourists and skiers flock to the mountain to try their hand at skiing and other snow sports.

Over a decade ago, in 2010, at least 17 Indian soldiers died after a similar avalanche slammed into the Indian army’s High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg. Then, in 2012, another avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir killed 140 people, including 129 Pakistani soldiers.

Unfortunately, avalanches are common occurrences in Kashmir. In the past, avalanches have taken the lives of Indian and Pakistani soldiers stationed near the militarised Line of Control that sections off Kashmir between their enemies.

In addition, the region is widely militarised, with Indian security forces stationed there indefinitely.