WATCH: Crazy Florida Men Swim in Ocean During Hurricane Ian, Get Obliterated by Waves

Florida is hit with more hurricanes than any other state in the country. In fact, of the nearly 300 hurricanes that have hit the United States since 1851, close to half have churned their way through Florida.

The Sunshine State also sees the most severe storms. A staggering 37 of the hurricanes Florida has endured have been Category 3, 4, and 5. That might not seem like a particularly large number. However, it’s more than North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Georgia combined.

With that in mind, it’s understandable that it takes a lot to make a Floridian nervous about severe weather. What’s slightly less understandable, however, is three grown men wading into the Gulf of Mexico while Hurricane Ian made landfall, bringing 150 mph winds and raging seas along with it.

DO NOT DO THIS: People are swimming on Fort Myers Beach by the pier. I can’t stress enough how dangerous this is. @NBC2 #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/jWBLFbXcMV — Brenna Weick (@BrennaWeickTV) September 28, 2022

“DO NOT DO THIS,” local reporter Brenna Weick urged on Twitter while sharing the unbelievable clip. “I can’t stress enough how dangerous this is.”

The three insane Floridians attempted to swim into the ocean near a pier in Fort Myers, a town directly in the path of Hurricane Ian. They didn’t make it very far, however, as the waves were so intense they were quickly thrown backward toward the shore.

To make matters worse, Fort Meyers is currently under an evacuation order. Opting to hunker down in your own home rather than heeding an evacuation order is one thing. Taking a casual trip to the beach while an ever-strengthening Category 4 hurricane rips through the air and water around you is quite another.

Florida Governor Warns Locals of Hurricane Ian’s Approach

Anticipating his citizens’ decision to ignore the evacuation order, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stressed the importance of staying indoors early Wednesday. With the storm quickly approaching, DeSantis agreed that it was too late to flee the “catastrophic” hurricane.

As Hurricane Ian is slamming Florida with 155 mph winds and rapidly approaching a Category 5 storm, it’s now in their best interest to stay as safe as they can at home.

“It’s time to hunker down and prepare for this storm,” DeSantis warned. “Do what you need to do to stay safe. If you are where that storm is approaching, you’re already in hazardous conditions. It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly.”

Hurricane Ian has already wiped houses clean off their foundations, sending them floating down the street. The wind is so strong that Fort Myers resident Robert Goodman and his son-in-law have had to hold their sliding doors shut to prevent the door being torn open or off the house completely by the wind.

“I don’t know what’s worse,” he told the New York Times. “Being here for it or leaving.”