WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters

In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21.

The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make contact and assess the situation. The crew was then able to successfully extract all six people via hover ingress and get them to safety,” the Arizona Department of Public Safety wrote in a Facebook post.

The video starts out from the night-vision view of the rescue team as they descend upon the raging floodwaters. Then, footage shows the rescue efforts. The video can be viewed below.

Two parents along with their four children sat stranded on top of the car because the parent driving thought they could drive through the water.

An 11-month-old was among the children, according to officials. The other kids were ages 8, 4, and 2 years old.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were all evaluated by medical professionals at the scene. However, authorities did not disclose the medical conditions of the family members at this time.

Man Rescued From Top of His Jeep in August Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters

Back in August, a 75-year-old man in Arizona was rescued from on top of his Jeep after a rushing flood stranded him.

An onlooker saw the man drive into the waters around 2 p.m. on Friday, August 12. He drove into this wash on Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley. The Mohave County Sheriff’s office confirmed this in their news release. They report that the fast-rushing water tipped the Jeep over on its side. The bystander then called 911 and reported that the Jeep’s driver sat on top of his overturned car.

The water rescue comes days after the ongoing monsoon season saw other folks also in need of rescue. Multiple operations took place last week to rescue citizens from floodwaters.

The vehicle overturned onto its passenger side in the turbulent waters. It got carried down the wash, rescuers said.

The 75-year-old man was seen sitting on top of the vehicle at the driver’s side door. Due to the location of the Jeep in the wash, rescuers determined a helicopter would make the most sense. They performed a one-skip maneuver and hoisted the man to safety.

“He is very lucky to be alive,” the rescue team said. “Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to never drive through flooded roadways – Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

Mohave County marked one of several counties in the area under a flash flood watch through the end of that week.

Moreover, meteorologist Brian Planz said about 1.25 inches of rain fell overnight in parts of northwest Arizona and other areas west of Las Vegas.