WATCH: Fire Breaks Out Overnight at Mountaintop Restaurant

A mountaintop restaurant caught fire this week. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the Switzerland restaurant.

The Restaurant Botta at Glacier 3000 burned down overnight on September 21. According to Snow Brains, “Glacier 3000 is a ski resort in the Swiss canton of Vaud, about 20 minutes from Gstaad and 40 minutes from Montreux.” It reportedly appears that the fire started on the fourth floor of the restaurant.

No one was in the gondola station and restaurant at the time of the fire. The video is scary.

The owners purchased Restaurant Botta at Glacier 3000 in 2001 for $17 million.

“The building and gondola’s structural integrity was assessed and deemed sound yesterday. Forty firemen were on call in the early hours of Monday, and four firemen stayed on site overnight as the engines for the gondola were still overheated,” Snow Brains said.

Rodents Cause Bush Fire in Colorado

Also on September 21, rodents chewed through wires on an electrical box and ignited a bush fire early in the morning. According to West Metro Fire Rescue, the fire started in Waterton Canyon.

A Facebook post by the fire department also explained the situation.

“While you were sleeping…. West Metro and South Metro Fire Rescue crews responding to a wildfire in Waterton Canyon early this morning. The fire burned about half an acre near the Strontia Springs Dam on a steep and rugged slope. Crews were able to quickly slow the fire’s progress, thanks in part- to high humidity overnight,” they wrote. “Firefighters built a hose line to get water up slope- from the engine to the fire, while digging a fire line around the perimeter. Crews are now working on hot spots within the fire area. The fire was caused by rodents chewing on wires in an electric box which shorted out the system, causing arcing and sparking, igniting the dry grass. No structures were threatened. #westmetrofirerescue #westmetrofire.”

The fire department shared photos along with the post, and they were intense. People took to the comments to thank the department for keeping the area safe.

One person wrote: “Love this canyon, run it often, which this morning was one of those days. It was pretty quiet this morning. Thank you for keeping our forests safe.”

Another said: “THANK YOU for all your hard work getting this under control.”

Bear Freed from Under Porch

A bear got itself into a sticky situation in Colorado. Officers took to the challenge, and eventually got him out. However, it wasn’t the easiest thing.

Officials had to shoot at the bear with paintball guns to get him out from underneath a family’s porch. Additionally, they avoided handling the bear. If they had handled it and the same bear had caused trouble later on, it would have to be euthanized, which the officers didn’t want.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region’s official Twitter account shared a video: “Today’s @COParksWildlife #wildlife #rescue story is of a bear that wedged itself deep under a porch near #ColoradoSprings Sunday. CPW Officer Corey Adler avoided handling the bear. Hazing it saved it a critical “strike” under CPW policy. Listen as he talks to the bear throughout.”