WATCH: Fishermen Spot ‘Extremely Rare’ Megamouth Sharks Off San Diego

While off the coast of San Diego, a fisherman captured rare sight. Megamouth sharks were seen in a possible mating dance.

The fisherman, David Stabile, tweeted out videos of the sharks. He wrote: “This weekend my friends and I went fishing off the coast of San Diego and videotaped two of the most elusive sharks on this planet. Here’s some cool footage I took of the two Megamouth Sharks #sharks.”

People in the replies of Stabile’s tweet praised the amazing footage that he was able to capture.

Andrew Chang, who owns a small fishing equipment business, was on the boat with Stabile. Chang spoke about the encounter to NBC San Diego.

“We were going out for tuna, dorado, yellowtail….” Chang said. “Left the dock at 7, got some bait. Just looking for fish, looking for kelp paddies, just any kind of signs of fish, and I saw a fin, or two fins.”

He also told the publication that this was not his first experience with a megamouth shark, which is very interesting. Megamouth sharks are “extremely rare” and almost never seen in the wild.

“My parents took me to the natural history museum out in L.A. back in, I don’t know, 2005, and they actually have one of these megamouth sharks on display,” Chang said. “It’s just so unique-looking, so scary-looking, that I guess I was somewhat traumatized when I was younger.”

Because of this experience, Chang was able to identify the sharks as megamouths more easily than others may have.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and the footage captured was great.

Dead Bull Shark Vandalized, Officials Investigating

Last week, a video was posted of a dead bull shark on the beach. However, it wasn’t just a normal shark corpse — there were sunglasses on it, and graffiti. Someone had vandalized the deceased animal.

The person who filmed the situation shared the video to TikTok under their username alwayzfishing. They clearly didn’t find the situation funny, and said in the video: ““Seriously? Look at this. Who thought this was even funny?”

It was also clear that one of the shark’s fins were missing.

“I don’t know who you are, but if you ever see this video, I want you to know you’re a piece of sh**,” the TikToker said. “Trust me, everyone agrees with me.”

Although many found the situation disturbing, others still found it funny.

However, officials are looking for who vandalized the shark. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has been made aware of the situation and is taking it seriously. Spokesperson Melissa Smith shared that bull sharks are a regulated species.

“The (Florida FWC) takes potential resource violations very seriously and encourages the public to report them by calling the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922,” Smith said.