WATCH: Horrifying Video Shows Rear Door of Plane Open as Passengers’ Hats Fly off

Passengers were terrified after the rear door of a Russian plane abruptly opened, causing them to lose their luggage and hats. During the bizarre event, the vintage An-26 twin-prop plane’s rear door opened mid-flight, leaving passengers fearing for their lives as the plane’s cabin depressurized.

In horrifying video footage taken by 33-year-old passenger Sergei Lidrik, viewers can see Lidrik and his fellow passengers as they try to brave the extreme winds and freezing temperatures.

Before the incident, the plane left the airport in the Siberian city of Magan in minus 41-degree temps and began heading to Russia’s Pacific coast, per reports.

“The flight ended quicker than expected — with the wrong result,” Lidrik said after the petrifying incident. “People were shocked at first. … People had their hats blown off.”

According to Lidrik, passengers at the back of the plane were left to brave the elements in the “freezing cold.”

In addition, another passenger at the back of the plane was nearly sucked out after he unfastened his seat belt.

Afterward, the plane’s pilot turned around to their origin point and landed immediately. Thankfully, all 25 passengers survived the incident. Later, authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

Woman removed from plane after attempting to open door mid-flight & biting a fellow passenger

Although it appears this incident was an accident, we can’t say the same for a similar story in the U.S. In November, a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Texas to Ohio tried to open the aircraft’s door mid-flight. In addition, she bit a fellow passenger. According to court documents, she later alleged “Jesus told her” to do it.

Per reports, 34-year-old Elom Agbegninou was on the flight when she reportedly became annoyed that flight attendants wouldn’t let her sit in an emergency exit row.

When a fellow passenger tackled Agbegninou to keep things from escalating, she bit the individual on the thigh. She also refused to let go until the passenger forced her off of her.

Reports also indicate that the unhinged passenger then started banging her head on the plane floor. She reportedly said, “Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and Jesus told her to open the door.”

Later, horrified passengers recounted the intense moment.

“They were rushing to the back of the plane to help. I was thinking about the worst case, probably that plane will crash, but I know it’s a very low probability,” revealed passenger Ding Yu.

The bizarre incident forced the Southwest flight to make an emergency landing at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock around 3:30 p.m.

Once pilots landed the plane, Agbegninou was removed by authorities while the victim who was bitten was given medical attention.