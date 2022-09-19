WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday. Its winds clocked in at 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane started causing catastrophic flooding as it moved just west of Puerto Rico and headed for the Dominican Republic. This is according to the 5 p.m. update.

In the footage below, a bridge is completely demolished in the mountain town of Utuado. According to ABC News, the bridge was installed by the National Guard after Hurricane Maria hit in 2017. Unfortunately, the bridge’s lifespan wasn’t too long.

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico on Sunday, causing major damage, with footage showing the destruction of a bridge in the mountain town of Utuado that police say was installed by the National Guard after Hurricane Maria hit in 2017. https://t.co/8wAeTNUESJ pic.twitter.com/47nCbZJfcf — ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2022

“Pray for Puerto Rico,” one person replied to the stunning video on Twitter.

Some voiced their concerns about how the government handled Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, demanding a better response this time around.

“The response to Maria was so horrible,” one person wrote. “Getting a total of 6 MREs for my family of 3, having to drive for hours around the island to find gallons of water. Many roads blocked or washed out, (which looks like it’s already happening). The response to this storm HAS to be better.”

“I hope Puerto Rico gets support this time round. And cyclone / hurricane proof reconstruction,” another person added.

“We need to send electricians repair crew, food, water , and medicine to Puerto Rico right now!” one person wrote.

State of Emergency Issued in Puerto Rico in Wake of Hurricane Fiona

Lastly, a final user weighed in, writing: “I am sorry to hear about this happening but I am hoping Puerto Rico gets the support they need this time. I hope people try to stay safe as possible. My prayers are with them.”

The hurricane center forecasts 12 to 18 inches of rainfall, with a local maximum of 30 inches. The heaviest damage will most likely occur across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Four to 8 inches of rainfall is expected for northern and eastern parts of the Dominican Republic. Furthermore, a maximum of 12 inches is possible along the northeast coast.

“These rains will produce life-threatening and catastrophic flash and urban flooding across Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic, along with mudslides and landslides in areas of higher terrain,” the hurricane center said.

President Biden declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico on Sunday as tropical storm Fiona picked up hurricane strength while barreling toward Puerto Rico, according to a White House statement.

The emergency declaration allows FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to coordinate disaster relief efforts, including protective measures.

Additionally, heavy rains and mudslides are expected across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to the National Hurricane Center.