WATCH: Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Cause Metal Door To Buckle Inward

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. It rushed through Key West before hitting Fort Myers. The flood waters have now made a path into Naples and Sanibel Island. When it struck the Western coast of the state, it measured as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds gusting as high as 155 MPH. We’ve seen plenty of devastation via videos and photos today. In one video shared on Twitter, floodwaters become so strong that they burst through a metal door and through a concrete hallway. Watch the video below.

Door buckled in from water pressure in Naples, FL. This happened to my husband, he is OK. Lost his shoes. #hurricaneian pic.twitter.com/LZRtNsPrAu — Alexis (@comfy_goat) September 28, 2022

In Florida’s history with these devastating storms, this is just the fifth to hit the state at 155 MPH or higher. The next few days are going to be tough as emergency crews attempt to assess the welfare of local communities and the damages the storm leaves behind. Earlier today, it was reported that more than 650,000 households were without power. But that number is certainly increasing by the minute as the eye makes its’ way inland.

Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, but that isn’t always possible. For those that elected to stay behind, he urged them to stay in their homes and board up. But many ignored the precautions. This is just one video of the destruction captured firsthand by someone that was caught in the middle of the storm.

Hurricane Ian first hit Cuba on Tuesday, and it left a rough path of destruction across the island that is roughly 90 miles away from Key West. The storm left thousands of people across Cuba without power and so far, two people have been declared dead.

Hurricane Ian Hits the Western Shores of Florida

State officials in Florida expect damages from Hurricane Ian to reach $45 billion. The storm has forced the cancellation of several events. Some of those aren’t directly affected by the storm. Moon Crush: Harvest Moon is a music festival scheduled for late October that postponed in the wake of the storm. Though it is over a month away, the festival said that no one could insure the festival. It will still be in the middle of hurricane season and insurance companies will be overwhelmed with this destruction. Eric Church and Turnpike Troubadours were set to play. Luke Bryan also canceled a string of dates in the state ahead of the storms. Jake Owen is a native of the Vero Beach area, and the country singer says he will help his home state recover.

It will take days for the storm to conclude. And it will take weeks and months after that to evaluate the damage.