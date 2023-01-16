WATCH: Jackal Snipes Single Dove From Flock in Unbelievable Hunt

“A Jackal! Jackal! It’s a jackal! It looks like a jackal! Jackal? Jackal! It’s a jackal! Jackal?” But in this particular video, it actually is indeed a Jackal! The amazing footage showcased by Nature Is Metal shows a lone jackal tracking down and picking out one single dove from out of a giant flock with epic precision.

The Nature Is Metal caption reads:

“Jackals are stealthy hunters that use their keen senses of sight, smell, and hearing to locate and track their prey. They are agile and fast, and they use their powerful legs and jaws to capture and kill their prey.

When hunting birds, such as doves, jackals may use a variety of tactics. They may stalk their prey stealthily and then pounce on it, or they may use their speed and agility to chase after the bird and catch it in mid-flight.

Jackals are also known to use teamwork when hunting, with one member of the pack distracting the prey while another sneaks up from behind.”

Antelope Flees Pair of Jackals and Dodges Eagle

In this wildlife storyline out of Africa though, the plotline changes quite about. Instead of being feasted upon in this video, the bird tries to do the feasting. Just as an antelope flees the desiring clutches of a pair of attacking jackals, it almost gets swooped up by a giant eagle while on the run. The absolutely wild video shows a steenbok antelope showing off its agility and putting its survival skills to the absolute test. Filmed in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, the lucky antelope avoided not just a pair of jackals looking to take it down through the undergrowth but also dodged an aerial onslaught from an opportunistic eagle. The video was originally shared on YoutTube by the channel Latest Sightings. Ultimately, the little antelope is just damn quick for any of the predators to catch up to it.

The video was recorded by field guide Shaun Etsebeth. “We stopped for a minute when the eagle suddenly dove and started chasing after a steenbok in the grass. It was surprising enough to see the eagle hunt such large prey. I was lucky to have been able to catch this on video. The action was very short-lived. Neither the jackals nor the eagle managed to catch the steenbok. The steenbok managed to outrun both predators and survived to live another day.”

Quite a Few Wildlife Aficionados Proceeded to Chime In on Instagram

“Wow! That antelope was just magnificent,” wrote one user. “Being hunted by one predator is already enough, but it managed to outrun even two kinds of predators, on land and from the air.”

“One thing I like with Kruger sightings, is nothing is ‘spiced up, with bgm’…we can hear the chirping of cicadas, and bush birds as great dramas unfold,” another said of Kruger Park’s excellent wildlife sighting.

“Amazing sighting, and one VERY lucky steenbok! Reminds me of a scene in an episode of the Wild America series where a red fox AND a red-tailed hawk were both chasing after a rabbit, with the hawk eventually being the one to grab the cottontail,” wrote another.