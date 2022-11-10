WATCH: Massive Transformer Explosion Lights Up Miami Beach Sky Amid Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning. It later weakened to a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center said it weakened to a tropical storm after its landfall just south of Vero Beach.

As of 1 p.m., Nicole was 45 miles north of Tampa and 165 miles southeast of Tallahassee. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was moving northwest at 15 mph.

However, a Miami Beach transformer blew out and exploded around 15th Street and West Avenue. Power was completely knocked out in the area.

Video of the incident can be seen below. Residents of a condo in Miami Beach are filming the storm and happen to catch footage of the bright and loud explosion.

Miami Beach tells me a transformer blew around 15th Street and West Ave/Bay Road, knocking out power in the area. https://t.co/Z23WJsuOob — Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) November 9, 2022

The residents react by screaming out in disbelief.

Unfortunately, this storm has caused transformer explosions and also downed power lines across the state. Reportedly, two people are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County.

Officials say the tragic incident occurred Thursday morning in Conway. It happened near the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a man exited a vehicle and made contact with a downed live power line. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

A woman traveling with the man was also electrocuted and was transported to the hospital, where she died.

A toddler was in the vehicle and was not harmed, officials say.

Tropical Storm Nicole Leaves Over 200,000 Without Power in Florida

More than 210,000 homes and businesses in Florida were without power early Thursday after Tropical Storm Nicole slammed into the state’s east coast.

Thankfully, workers have now restored power to about half of the nearly 400,000 residents who lost electricity when the storm hit Wednesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm soon after it made landfall on Florida’s east coast.

“Nicole continues to impact the state, but our restoration is well underway,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL at the time. “During the height of the storm in the southern part of Florida, when crews were unable to travel safely, our smart grid technology was working to restore power remotely. Now, in the areas where winds are below 35 mph, our teams are out in full force, conducting critical damage assessments and restoring power.”

The company has dedicated about 13,000 men and women to the power restoration effort. Assistance reportedly came in from 16 other states. In addition, several local shelters are open in response to the storm.

However, more than 322,000 homes and businesses across Florida remained without power as of 9:14 a.m. ET.

Brevard County, which includes Melbourne, had the highest proportion of utility customers. Outages numbered at 23%. Indian River County, which includes Vero Beach, contained the next highest, at 16%.