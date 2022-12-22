WATCH: Missing Llama Caught by Virginia Police After Going on the Run

Somebody in Virginia was missing their llama. Luckily this story has a happy ending though. The domesticated animal was recently reunited with its owner after police used high-tech infrared cameras to track it down. A runaway llama in North Carolina also recently had to be tracked down by the cops.

The video footage from Virginia looks like it’s from a warzone or major police sting. On dark winters night in a forested area just outside our nation’s capital, a helicopter hovers overhead. A unit of six officers work in unison on the ground below to chase down an escapee. They weren’t chasing a criminal or enemy combatant though. They were trying to hunt down a 20-year-old female llama named Kolby without causing the animal any stress or injuries.

Police Force Respond To Reports Of A Runaway Llama

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Fairfax County Police Department received a call from a shaken-up motorist. According to the Washington Post, the driver indicated that an animal resembling a llama was darting back and forth across the road. The animal’s antics caused motorists to slam on their brakes and created a traffic hazard. Most of Fairfax County is considered a suburb of Washington D.C.

Sarah Paisley, an animal protection officer with Fairfax County happened to be driving along that same stretch of road. She was headed towards a nearby animal shelter to drop off a bird that had been rescued when another officer called and ask her if she saw a rogue llama anywhere.

Paisley responded that she had actually just seen the llama standing in the median of the roadway just a few moments before. She parked her vehicle and tried to lasso it with a dog leash. The creature got spooked and then repeatedly ran around in circles.

Soon after, the road was closed to prevent a collision with a vehicle. The animal’s dark-colored fur blended into the night, making it hard to spot from a distance. Eventually, officers lost track of the loose llama.

Helicopter With Infrared Cameras Called In To Locate Lost Llama

Officers on board a nearby police chopper heard about the runaway llama and decided to help. They were quickly able to locate the llama with infrared cameras and the video is awesome. However the glowing green crosshairs in the video had me concerned they were about to light up the llama with a belt-fed machine gun.

Once the llama was located, officers moved and attempted to corral it. It evaded several attempts at capture before Sarah Paisley was ultimately able to wrap the llama up in a big bear hug.

Eventually, they got a dog leash around the llama and lead it out of the yard and to a horse trailer. The llama was then moved to an animal shelter to recuperate in a warm barn and eat some hay for the night before being reunited with its owners at a farm about a quarter mile away earlier today.