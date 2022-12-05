WATCH: NASA Captures Mind-Blowing View of Rocket During Launch

NASA recently posted a rare look at the Artemis I rocket launch from the point of view of the rocket. The video features a camera on the side of the rocket angled down, so viewers can witness the awesome power that goes into getting that rocket off the ground and into space.

“To lift the 5.8-million-pound (2.6-million-kg), 322-foot-high (98-m) Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, we needed some powerful boosters,” NASA wrote in the video’s caption on Instagram. “In fact, when our Artemis I mission launched last month, its boosters produced over 8.8 million pounds (3.9 million kgs) of thrust, which is more than 31 times the total thrust of a 747 jet, or roughly equivalent to the force of 13,000 train engines pushing the rocket off of the launch pad.⁣”

NASA went on to explain that Artemis is going on one of the most important and imposing missions: “return humanity to the Moon. Simply, this is the most powerful rocket ever built.⁣”

“By the conclusion of the mission, Artemis I will have traveled over 1.3 million miles (2.1 million km) and spent a total of 25 and a half days on its long voyage around the Moon and back to Earth,” NASA continued. They also shared that the Orion spacecraft is collecting data, photos, and video from the initial voyage around the Moon.

“Artemis I is just the first step in our return to the Moon,” NASA explained. “Later Artemis II will be the first crewed orbit of the Moon in half a century. Artemis III will land humans on the surface of the Moon once again.⁣”

NASA Explains the Finer Points of the Artemis Mission in Amazing New Video, While Orion Spacecraft Recently Broke Distance Record

The Orion spacecraft recently broke a space distance record previously held by Apollo 13 in 1970. Apollo 13 set the distance record when it traveled 248,655 miles from Earth while attempting to navigate back home after an explosion in the service module.

Orion broke that record when it traveled 270,000 miles away from Earth. This is the farthest that a spacecraft designed for humans has traveled since 1970. This milestone came as Orion reached the halfway point of its mission.

“This halfway point teaches us to number our days so that we can get a heart of wisdom,” said Mike Sarafin, NASA’s Artemis mission manager. “The halfway point affords us an opportunity to step back and then look at what our margins are and where we could be a little smarter to buy down risk and understand the spacecraft’s performance for crewed flight on the very next mission.”

Orion has been streaming amazing views of the Earth and the Moon back to NASA as it makes its journey around the Moon. These include images of the Earth during liftoff, as well as a rarely-seen side of the Moon.