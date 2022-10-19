WATCH: NASA Space Telescope Captures Mind-Blowing Time-Lapse of the Night Sky

A NASA space telescope has done it again. This time, one took an awesome time-lapse video of the night sky for the past 12 years.

NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWSIE) spacecraft, according to SciTech Daily, completes one trip halfway around the sun every six months. Throughout that time, it takes a ton of photos of everything. Astronomers used these images and stitched them together into a video. This has revealed to astronomers changes in the sky from throughout the past decade.

“If you go outside and look at the night sky, it might seem like nothing ever changes, but that’s not the case,” Amy Mainzer, principal investigator for NEOWISE at the University of Arizona in Tucson, said. “Stars are flaring and exploding. Asteroids are whizzing by. Black holes are tearing stars apart. The universe is a really busy, active place.”

SciTech Daily’s YouTube channel shared a video about it, writing in the description: “New time-lapse movies from NASA’s NEOWISE mission give astronomers the opportunity to see objects, like stars and black holes, as they move and change over time. The videos include previously hidden brown dwarfs, a feeding black hole, a dying star, a star-forming region, and a brightening star. They combine more than 10 years of NEOWISE observations and 18 all-sky images, enabling a long-term analysis and a deeper understanding of the universe.”

NASA Shares Video of Hurricane Ian From Space

Here on the ground, Hurricane Ian recently went rampant through several areas. NASA took to Instagram to share a crazy video of a view of the storm from space.

“Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station (@ISS) on Sept. 28, 2022, as it orbited 258 miles (415 km) above,” they wrote in the caption. “The vantage point of space, and our fleet of more than 20 Earth-observing satellites, help us provide insights and updates on hurricanes, and other extreme weather events. We collaborate with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (@NOAA), and design, build and launch some of the satellites that provide data that feed numerical weather prediction models.⁣”

They then went on to explain that the video was captured earlier the same afternoon they posted the video. The video is chilling, with viewers able to see the strong, swirling winds. Although the International Space Station is extremely far away, the storm still looked huge even from their vantage point.