WATCH: ‘Nuclear’ Crocodiles Revealed by Mutual of Omaha are as Wild as They Sound (EXCLUSIVE)

“It’s a rather unique story,” Peter Gros, host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, laughs as we discuss the latest episode of the series. That’s right: Wild Kingdom is back, and Peter Gros brings his decades-worth of expertise across America to reveal some of the most incredible conservation on the planet today.

Down in Florida, this means catching up with the “Nuclear Crocs of the Everglades.” That’s the title for Episode 3 of Mutual of Omaha‘s triumphant return, and Gros sat down with Outsider to give an inside look at what in the world a nuclear crocodile is.

“Where there was once a nuclear power plant, there is now a clean energy plant,” Gros begins. The Everglades‘ Turkey Point Clean Energy facility is at the heart of this Wild Kingdom episode, one that quite literally features crocodiles growing up within a nuclear power plant. And they do so in effluent water.

“The effluent water is used to cool the power plant. It comes out clean, and it comes out warmer than it came in,” the host and protege of the legendary Jim Fowler continues. Effluent can refer to water that has been treated in a sewage plant or septic system. It can also refer to the water used by, then discharged from, a power plant. Either way, it does indeed come out clean, though still tainted with certain elements courtesy of its usage. The important part here, however, is how warm the effluent water comes out in Florida.

‘Nuclear’ Crocodiles Flourish in Florida: Watch the New ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’ Episode Now

“Crocodiles like to have a combination of warm fresh and salt water when they hatch out of their eggs. It takes them a while to develop their glands that allow them to handle purely salt water,” Gros continues. “So the conservation center is built in freshwater ponds near the area where crocodiles nest.”

Turkey Point’s conservation center has proven one of the most successful natural rehabilitation sites for crocodiles on Earth. Their Croc Team guides the process, and has since the late 1960’s. It’s truly the Florida Everglades equivalent to bald eagle or bison success stories.

Baby crocodiles hatchlings at Turkey Point Power Plant on 7/29/09. (Photo credit: Doug Murray/FPL)

“The story is about problems that were originally created by man’s intrusion on waterways. And how now,” Gros emphasizes, “man’s intrusion is the solution to saving crocodiles.”

As Mutual of Omaha cites for Wild Kingdom‘s Episode 3, “American crocodiles are one of few reptiles in the world that require both fresh and saltwater to survive, so the cooling canals that span hundreds of miles on the South Florida coast are a perfect refuge for these once endangered animals.”

‘Imagine forty to sixty eggs hatching at one time, from a single nest!’

In the episode, Peter Gros joins the team for an exploration into their work protecting and restoring the population. And it’s a wild ride featuring the strength of mother crocodiles, the resilience of an ancient species, and the sheer amount of baby crocs born at a time.

“Imagine forty to sixty eggs hatching at one time, from a single nest!” Gros lauds of the episode. “We got to see them hatching at this nuclear facility, all the way up to becoming strong enough to release back into the wild again. We track them as we tell the story of how the success of their reintroduction into natural habitat is helping the entire species. Thus the name ‘Nuclear Crocodiles’!”

You can watch the full episode for free above. Then, check out other free episodes of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild here. Or, go deeper into the making of ‘Nuclear Crocs’ with the behind the scenes look here.

Outsider will be back with more from Mutual of Omaha’s Peter Gros as Wild Kingdom continues.