Watch Out, Arizona Residents: Rattlesnake Activity Is About to Go Way Up

Rattlesnake activity in Arizona is already pretty high compared to other states. However, it’s about to go up even more.

As temperatures cool down and baby rattlesnakes begin to look for food, the activity is likely to go up. Arizona snake catch-and-release company Rattlesnake Solutions tells Newsweek that the day with peak activity in rattlesnake-related calls was just a few days ago, September 13.

They reported 19 call-outs in 24 hours, and 278 in the last month alone.

Rattlesnake Solutions shared a Facebook post warning people about the increase in activity.

“Cooling temperatures, high humidity, waning moon, and tons of baby rattlesnakes out there all hungry, their postpartum mothers wanting to eat, and the males looking to mate … the end of September through October is going to get nuts. Or, nuttier … And, ESPECIALLY if you had a rattlesnake encounter in your yard in February–March of this year, now’s the time.”

They have a daily forecast for rattlesnake activity. For today, September 15, the activity is reported as “very high.” The page also says: “23 snake removal calls reported in the past 48 hours. A rattlesnake encounter is a likelihood during outdoor activities, especially in the early morning and just before and after dark. Exercise extreme caution while gardening or working outdoors. Be sure to wear shoes and use a flashlight outdoors and in the garage.”

The company spoke to Newsweek, saying that the increase is “typical” for this time of year.

Rattlesnake Increase in Arizona Normal for the Time of Year

“New babies are out on the hunt for the first time, their mothers are needing to eat and regain weight, and male rattlesnakes are out looking for those females to mate. Unlike the hottest times of summer when rattlesnake activity is mostly nocturnal, they’re now making movements in the late afternoon through early evening—the same times we are active—which can lead to an increase in encounters,” they told the publication.

They also shared that the creatures have “a lot to get done before winter,” which is why they head out once the temperatures start to cool.

Rattlesnake Solutions shares photos and videos of the snakes they remove from homes to their Facebook page. Just earlier today they shared a post of one they caught, writing: “A pretty Mojave Rattlesnake. This poor thing was found on a construction site in the Mesa area that was completely flattened with nowhere to hive. It was lucky to survive, and you have to think how many did not.”

These snakes are venomous, so it is important that residents in the area remain careful about their surroundings. Rattlesnake Solutions recommends wearing shoes outside and using a flashlight at night when you are outdoors.