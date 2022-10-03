WATCH: Park Rangers Test Out Methods to Replant Coral in Areas of ‘Great Ecological Value’

A new report indicates that Ecuador’s Galapagos National Park with park rangers is currently testing different coral replanting methods. This is being done, according to Reuters, so that fragile underwater ecosystems can be restored around the islands. It should be noted that coral reef die-offs will affect the marine food supply chain. This also can be viewed as a climate tipping point, too. Park rangers and volunteers do run this project, which is experimental in nature. This is being done with support from the Galapagos Conservancy. This work is being done in a bay on Santa Cruz island as well.

Now, it should be noted that they have tested how coral reproduces since 2020. They do this when it is placed on a number of different surfaces. Among them are bricks, cement, or even tied together and strung out on metal frames. This allows for samples to grow in a nursery before putting them out in the bay. Park Ranger Jenifer Suarez, who leads this project, said, “The area around the nursery has seen improvements with the presence of the coral, with the appearance of new fish and invertebrates.”

Danny Rueda, who is the head of Galapagos park, said that climate events that get connected with El Nino have pushed corals nearly to extinction. El Nino, in case you did not know, increases the sea temperature around the Galapagos Islands. Rueda added that this project “will regenerate areas of great ecological value in the Galapagos marine reserve to benefit its ecosystems and local productive sectors.” Park rangers will continue their work here. They will make sure everything works well in the process.

