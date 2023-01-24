Watch Saturn and Venus Have a Celestial Meet-Up With This Free Webcast

You were in for a stellar treat if you got to witness Saturn and Venus meet up in the night sky on the evening of Sunday, January 22. At the time, you didn’t have to brave the bitter cold but could live stream the celestial rendezvous online.

Thanks to the Virtual Telescope Project, users could watch the close approach and the arrangement, known as a “conjunction,” between Venus and Saturn from the comfort of their homes.

The broadcast began on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. EST while the two planets were separated by less than half a degree, equivalent to half the width of a finger at arm’s length. Missed the event? You’re in luck, as the organization later posted the moment on its website and Youtube channel.

As viewers see in the video, both planets can be seen with the naked eye. However, there’s a visible contrast between both planets‘ brightness. Venus appeared as the brightest object in the sky after the conjunction was at a magnitude of -3.9. The negative numbers classify bright objects in the sky.

Skywatchers all over the world capture magical moment between Venus and Saturn

Saturn, on the other hand, was at magnitude 0.7 at the time of the conjunction, meaning the ringed planet was 100 times paler than Venus.

In addition, at the time, skywatchers could observe the event with binoculars or with their naked eye. However, Saturn was difficult to locate without them.

According to reports, New York City skywatchers saw the conjunction in the constellation of Capricorn at around 5:18 p.m. EST while the planets were at approximately 14 degrees over the horizon.

In addition, the closeness of the two planets also signifies the start of the evening of Venus. The event is when the planet rises high into the sky by late spring, during which it will more than double its radiance.

Saturn will also descend in the night sky each following night during this period, vanishing during sunset while falling.

In addition, those brave enough to go outside and snap a photo of the conjunction later posted their pics of the event online. For instance, Riste Spiroski of Macedonia snapped a picture and later wrote: “Tonight, as I was driving home, I saw these beautiful major bodies that caught my eye. I stopped just to take a picture and document this beautiful event of this close meeting … It’s photographed in Ohrid, Macedonia, at around 5:30 p.m.”

Across the world, Ray Tolomeo in Warrenton, Virginia, also captured Venus and Saturn on Sunday. He wrote: “Skies cleared in time to catch Venus (brightest) and Saturn (right above her) setting over and reflected in Lake Ashby near Warrenton, Virgina, in the evening twilight. The bright star Deneb Algedi is also easily visible to the left of Saturn. This is an 8-sec exposure at f/5 and ISO-400.”