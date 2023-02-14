WATCH: Study Tests Domestic Dogs’ Reactions to Wild Wolf Calls

This fascinating study on our domestic dog‘s responses to wild wolf calls reveals how much breeding has and has not changed canines.

Courtesy of Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) ethologist Fanni Lehoczki and colleagues, the study included 68 purebred pet dogs. The team observed each domestic breed’s reaction to recordings of wild wolf howls, and the results are even more interesting than dog owners would expect.

“According to our results, breeds which are genetically more similar to wolves (“ancient breeds”), are more prone to reply with their own howls to wolf howl playbacks,” Lehoczki explains.

This may sound like an expected outcome, but it is only the tip of the iceberg.

“Interestingly, this genetic effect on howling occurs only among older dogs (greater than five years), for which an experience – or some age-related personality effect can be a plausible explanation,” adds ETLE’s ethologist Tamás Faragó.

In simpler terms, ETLE’s research also found that young dogs, regardless of their breed, will respond “moderately” to wolf howls. This indicates that nearly all breeds are capable of howling, even if they lose the ability (or need) as they age, and despite how genetically similar they remain to wild wolves.

Fascinatingly, the reverse is true of barking. The more modern a dog breed is, the more likely they are to respond to a wolf howl with barking as opposed to a howl. Indeed, the barking we associate with our domestic dogs is not a sound wolves make in the wild. Rather, it was developed by dogs themselves to communicate with their human counterparts over time.

WATCH: From Wolf to Dog

Domestic dogs (Canis familiaris) were bred from wolves (Canis lupus). Breeds like the Shibu Inu, Samoyed, Afghan Hound, Malamute, and huskies all retain a large portion of their Canis lupus DNA. And as owners of these breeds will tell you, they are still very capable of howling.

“The first ever study on howling in dogs shows that domestication fundamentally changed their vocal repertoire and the way they react to this ancient form of communication,” the Family Dog Project Research Group begins in their video breakdown of ELTE’s study, which you can view below:

Interestingly, the study also found that domestic dogs that responded to wolf howling exhibit greater stress behaviors. These include shaking, mouth licking, and spontaneous urinating.

“This result on the stress behaviors may also confirm our hypothesis that more ancient breeds, due to their genetic relatedness, can process the information encoded in wolf howls better,” the ELTE team explains.

“Thus, ancient breeds of our study might become stressed by intruding on a pack’s territory and use howling for the sake of avoidance, just as wolves do,” Faragó adds.

In the end, “Our findings are among the first ones indicating that domestication can alter how animals process and react to others’ vocalizations. This, ultimately, might help us better understand the evolution of vocal communication.”

To view the full research, see Communications Biology‘s original coverage.