WATCH: This Tiny ‘Vampire’ Fly Is Threatening an Entire Ecosystem

Nature can certainly be unpredictable. And this is abundantly apparent as one of the world’s smallest animals is among some major threats to a fragile ecosystem. This comes as a tiny fly – dubbed the avian “vampire” fly – is threatening parts of one of the world’s most famous ecosystems.

According to a recent Twitter post from the Associated Press, this tiny fly is a major threat to an area on the Galapagos islands. These islands are known throughout the scientific community for their unique ecosystems. According to the post, this tiny avian vampire fly feeds on the blood of animals during its lifecycle. This is beginning to result in the threatening of one of the area’s most “emblematic birds” in the area, the finch.

“A small, invasive fly is among the main threats to the ecosystems of the Galapagos,” notes the recent Associated Press Twitter update on the recently developed concerns.

A small, invasive fly is among the main threats to the ecosystems of the Galapagos.



The avian vampire fly, which feeds on blood for its life cycle, threatens more than 20 species of finches — one of the most emblematic birds of the islands. pic.twitter.com/RzCMFCSOSA — The Associated Press (@AP) October 6, 2022

According to the post, this tiny fly threatens multiple species of these finches. This species of bird is practically synonymous with the Galapagos ecosystem.

“The avian vampire fly, which feeds on blood for its life cycle, threatens more than 20 species of finches,” the tweet points out. “One of the most emblematic birds of the islands.”

The Tiny Avian “Vampire” Fly Relies On Blood To Reproduce, With The Larvae Infesting Nests Throought The Galapagos Islands

This tiny avian “vampire” fly uses the blood of other animals for its survival. The flies tend to leave their larvae in the nests of the finches. Many of these birds are already facing extinction. These larvae then infest the nest and the young finch chicks. These infestations get so bad that they can kill the young chicks, causing the population to further decline.

“Galapagos is at risk,” notes Rakan Zahawi, the executive director for the Charles Darwin Foundation.

“I say it not only to create some visibility in that sense,” Zahawi continues. “But because we really have strong challenges in Galapagos.”

Scientists have long been exploring multiple options in an effort to eradicate the danger. One of the options that many scientists have been exploring includes a type of wasp that could “control” the invasive fly. However, this presents another issue. The scientists are concerned that these wasps could be a threat to other, less invasive, insects on the Galapagos islands.

Multiple institutions from all over the world have had a hand in looking for solutions to this invasive concern. Working to find much-need solutions to what Zahawi calls “quite big challenges.”