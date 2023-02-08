WATCH: ‘Wild Kingdom’ Releases Two Bear Cubs After Catastrophic Wildfire Wounds (EXCLUSIVE)

After a local resident’s wildlife camera spotted two black bear cubs struggling for life, multiple Washington agencies jumped into action to secure their survival. Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom‘s latest incarnation, Protecting the Wild, tells their story.

“It’s such a wonderful story to be able to tell, because it involves so many agencies,” host Peter Gros begins of the episode. “But also because the passion of local wildlife enthusiasts resulted in the saving of these two cubs.”

David and Karen Case were the first to see the bear cubs after the devastating fires Washington saw in 2021. The couple watched the cubs and their mother from the time they emerged from their den in the spring, right up those catastrophic wildfires.

‘The cubs were no longer frolicking in front of their wildlife camera, but were literally crawling’

“The cubs were no longer frolicking in front of their wildlife camera, but were literally crawling,” Gros notes of the footage. “They couldn’t walk because of their severe burns.” And their mother was nowhere to be found.

Thanks to the Case’s reporting their condition, the cubs were able to be located and rescued by Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) Wildlife Center of Lynnwood, WA. “Through months and months of treatment, their burned skin would flake off and new skin would grow. Their hair started to grow. And key to their survival would be the fact that each cub was out cold each time a human had to interact with them,” Gros tells me over Zoom.

To ensure each bear cub remained healthy, PAWS had to separate the siblings during rehabilitation. Each learned the natural behaviors they’d need to survive individually in their enclosures. But nothing could ever replace the lessons bear siblings teach each other. So PAWS worked to reunite the pair safely after months apart, and that eventual reunion was a joyous one. So, too, was their reintroduction to the wilds of Washington.

“After all that work, the highlight was absolutely getting to watch these amazing folks open that transport door and release these cubs back into the wild. They opened the door, and the cubs just ran straight for where they belong,” Gros recalls.

Dozens of wildlife experts would aid these two in their heartwarming recuperation and release. And Gros feels a deep honor in being able to share their story.

Watch ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’s Full ‘Bear Cub Rescue’ Episode For Free

The highlights of Bear Cub Rescue’s journey are found in Wild Kingdom’s heartwarming recap above. But you can watch their full, epic tale for free right now.

The first episode of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild follows two young bear cubs, stranded and severely burned, in the wake of Washington wildfires. Then, the wildlife heroes of PAWS rehabilitation center spring into action to save the injured animals before it’s too late.

Join host Peter Gros and special guest Dr. Rae Wynn Grant as they travel to the Pacific Northwest to meet the team and share their inspiring story of rescue, recovery, and release of these magnificent endangered animals back to the wild.

Outsider will have more from Wild Kingdom and host Peter Gros soon. For more on black bear cubs as they emerge from hibernation, see our It’s Bear Cub Season as Tiny Babies are Born Across America next.