WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least.

Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.

“Over the weekend and into Sunday night, we received about two-to-three inches of rain, with some warming temperatures. That dropped onto about five-and-a-half inches of snow that melted. This caused a major flood event in most of the northern range of Yellowstone from the Yellowstone River, Lamar River, and all of their tributaries,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly told Outsider at the park’s first press conference following the flood.

Compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage. Up-to-date information can be found at https://t.co/nOHk5YRjXU pic.twitter.com/vSmjCYhHum — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) July 18, 2022

The two-minute feature then moves into an area that was one of the first to be photographed as the catastrophic damage unfolded. Northeast Entrance Road is destroyed as Soda Butte Creek floods, tearing the road away completely in several areas.

Next, Yellowstone National Park helicopter surveillance shows the Gardner River Canyon’s intense erosion. Here, swaths of the North Entrance Road were also destroyed. Even from hundreds of feet above, the sheer power of the river’s rapids is on full display.

The feature moves through several other birds-eye vantage points before showing the extent of flooding in Lamar Valley. The area near Lamar Buffalo Ranch saw the Lamar River take over the majority of the valley.

As the rest of the footage shows, Superintendent Sholly explained that “the impacts to the park [are] most serious in the area between Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana. This is not going to be an easy rebuild. There’s things we’re going to need to do to stabilize once flood waters come down and assess what the water damage is along the length of that corridor.”

The park is still hard at work repairing northern Yellowstone. Currently, visitors have access to 93% of park roadways. But officials hope to have the entirety of repairs done before another harsh winter.

The park’s latest update cites the reopening of Slough Creek to overnight backcountry use on July 13. A northern Yellowstone staple, Slough Creek is one of the most visited backcountry areas. Moreover, bicyclists will finally be allowed to enter the North and Northeast Entrance roads. Both of these areas would close in June and remain so for a month’s time.

As of July 13, however, approximately 93% of paved roads and 88% of Yellowstone’s backcountry are now open, the park cites.

For further information and images of the Yellowstone National Park flood, see Outsider’s coverage here. Up-to-date information for visitors is available at Yellowstone’s NPS site here.