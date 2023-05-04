We still don’t know why this grizzly bear was shot right outside Yellowstone National Park

At present, there’s still no way to know exactly what happened. But the grizzly bear carcass has sent shockwaves through the Yellowstone community.

It started with photos by local wildlife photographer Amy Gerber. After spotting the carcass along the North Fork Highway near Cody, WY, she posted photos to the Wild Love Images Facebook group.

“Earlier today, this grizzly bear was found dead just 14 miles outside Yellowstone National Park along the North Fork towards Cody Wyoming. It was roughly 20 – 40 yards off of the road,” the group began in their post on the morning of Monday, May 1 alongside further photos from resident Amy Wells.

“At first glance it was thought to have been hit by a car. But has now been verified through Fish and Game (per Amy Gerber) that it had been shot and that there have been no reports of self-defense filed in that area.”

Fair warning that Gerber’s images of the grizzly bear carcass are graphic:

In the days since, a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service rep. has confirmed to CBS News that the incident is under investigation. “Due to the nature of ongoing investigations we are unable to comment further at this time,” they add.

We’ve been watching this story closely at Outsider. It’s a perplexing one that remains wide open. In kind, it’s felt best to wait until some sort of official confirmation comes on cause. Or any further circumstantial evidence, at least. But it’s been several days now and no dice.

What really happened to this Yellowstone grizzly?

Initially, speculation by local Cowboy State Daily and others stated the grizzly bear may have first been hit by a car, then shot.

But “this was a big bear,” Gerber says. “I’m guessing at least 500 pounds. If it had been struck by a car, especially the way cars are built these days… There would have been car parts all over the highway.”

“It has been said in many comments that maybe the bear had been hit by a car so someone shot it to end it’s suffering,” Wild Love Images adds in their post, before citing that “I believe in my heart, that if that were the case it would’ve been reported.”

Regardless, “If you were in this area and happened to notice anything suspicious, or possibly have any other information regarding this, please contact Wyoming Fish and Game,” the group asks.

If you’re able to help solve this mystery, please call their office at 307-777-4600.

Grizzly bears of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have been protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) since 2018. Deliberate killing of a grizzly, which entails illegal killing or without just cause, is a felony. The maximum penalty in Wyoming is a $50,000 fine and up to a year in prison.

Such protections have worked wonders. The Greater Yellowstone grizzly population now soars at around 1,063+ since 2021. This is up drastically from the130-ish bears circa 1975. But not everyone in the area is happy to share habitat/homes with a budding population of the most powerful predator this side of polar bears.

Alongside gray wolves, intense debate rages on over the grizzlies’ fate in this area. Whether state-sanctioned hunting should commence in states like Montana has become a leading topic for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem stewards, which include Wyoming and Idaho alongside. It continues to dominate the political landscape despite being an ecological conundrum.

“Depending on what Montana does here… Montana could be to grizzly bears what Wyoming was to wolves,” attorney David Willms offered to WyoFile‘s Mike Koshmrl in an extensive March op-ed.

It’s another tricky situation, one you can read up on in our previous grizzly bear coverage.

Regardless, the killing of and subsequent waste of a bear is a shame. One that we’ll hopefully have clarification on soon.

This story is developing.