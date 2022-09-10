West Coast Lashed By High Winds, Flooding by Remnants of Tropical Cyclone Kay

The remnants of hurricane Kay are swirling in the west coast. It’s churning about 150 miles southwest of San Diego, dumping rain and wind on southern California. Post-tropical storm usually means just a regular rainstorm, most often with higher than average winds and rainfall. But, it’s definitely not a double tropical storm. That, you don’t have to worry about.

Southern California is still recording high winds, such as on Cuyamaca Peak where winds reached 109 mph. High winds and rain even caused a small plane to crash on San Diego’s Naval Air Station North Island. But, so far, not too much damage from the post-tropical storm. The most troublesome aspect of the post-tropical storm is the rain that fell on major cities. This makes it harder for drivers on the road to see through their windshields, causing a hazard for others.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Danielle Became First of the Season

While Danielle is now just a tropical storm headed toward Europe, the previously categorized hurricane was the first of the Atlantic hurricane season. Danielle had maximum winds of 75 mph but was nearly stationary, moving west at one mph.

Danielle was a low category 1 storm, but went from a tropical storm to a hurricane in the span of a night. She was the fourth named storm of the overall Atlantic season, but the first actual hurricane. The others included tropical storm Alex in June and tropical storms Bonnie and Colin in July. There were no storms in August, and then hurricane Danielle in early September. Now, hurricane Earl, which recently drifted away from Bermuda, is expected to weaken as it moves away from the eastern US.

On Friday, Earl was tracked moving northeast at a rapid 26 mph. As of Saturday, it’s expected to slow down considerably through the weekend. Earl was previously considered a category 2, and had sustained winds of 105 mph on Friday. Now, though, Earl is considered a post-tropical storm, similar to Kay. While Earl wasn’t predicted to make landfall, there was the threat of rip currents on the east coast. Earl was producing large swells as it moved away from the coast, which can cause dangerous rip currents.

Run-Down of the Pacific Hurricane Season as Kay Drifts Away from California

While the Atlantic storm season hasn’t seen much action, with neither Earl nor Danielle making landfall, the Pacific season has been popping off. It all started in May with hurricane Agatha, a category 2. Then there was Blas, a category 1, and Celia, a tropical storm, in June. July brought Bonnie (C3), which crossed over from the Atlantic to the Pacific, Darby (C4), and Estelle (C1). Frank (C1) began in July and extended into August, as did tropical storm Georgette. Howard (C1) and tropical storm Ivette came in the rest of August, while tropical storm Javier and most recently category 2 hurricane Kay have come in early September.

Luckily, while the list is long, none of these hurricanes or tropical storms drastically affected the west coast except for Kay, which caused heavy rain, high winds, and minor flooding.