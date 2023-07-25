West Yellowstone grizzly bear victim identified, attack ‘not predatory’

The victim, a 48-year-old woman from Derby, Kansas, died after “exsanguination due to a bear mauling” outside West Yellowstone. “The manner is accidental,” officials report late Monday.

At 8 AM the morning of Saturday, July 22, 2023, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens were notified that a hiker had found a woman deceased about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone. The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office, along with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Custer Gallatin National Forest, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office would immediately respond.

Officials confirmed the death as the result of a fatal bear mauling on the Buttermilk Creek trail near West Yellowstone that morning.

Late into Monday, July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the victim’s identity as 48-year-old Amie Adamson of Derby, Kansas.

“At the time of her death, Amie was hiking or running on the trail and would often do so in the early morning,” the sheriff’s office adds. “After investigation, the bear attack did not appear to be predatory. Amie’s cause of death was determined to be exsanguination due to a bear mauling. The manner is accidental.”

“Sheriff Dan Springer wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Amie Adamson during this time,” the office offers. Outsider sends our sincerest condolences to the Adamson family alongside.

‘Non-predatory, accidental’ grizzly bear mauling: What this means

In instances like this, determining a grizzly bear mauling as “non-predatory” means the victim’s body was most likely left largely intact. In predatory attacks, whether a grizzly, black bear, mountain lion, or other large predator, evidence of consumption is present.

Predatory attacks are a form of hunting. Once the prey is secured, the predator then feeds off their prey. All bears view human beings as prey animals instinctually, and consumption of a human victim follows a kill the same it would for a deer, etc.

Officials ruling Adamson’s tragic death as “accidental,” however, still leaves questions. Bear attacks are rare in general. But it is exceptionally rare for a bear to attack and kill a human being without causality. So far, officials are not assigning a cause to Adamson’s mauling in West Yellowstone.

While searching the area on July 22, FWP wardens, bear specialists, and other officials found that the woman had wounds consistent with a bear attack. Adult grizzly bear and cub tracks were also present at the scene, identifying the responsible species. But no day bed or animal carcasses were found during the investigation.

When a person is mauled by a bear but not consumed in a predatory nature, the cause is typically territorial. Grizzly bears are one of the most territorial predators on the planet. Many attacks have been the result of a grizzly protecting a nearby carcass they are feeding on. Some will lash out at humans to protect their territory in general. Or, grizzly sows will attack to defend their nearby cubs.

The latter is the most likely cause of Adamson’s death, as officials note the presence of a cub (via tracks) in the vicinity (west of West Yellowstone) of her death.

Grizzly bears can attack without warning at any time. Safety is paramount in bear country as a result. Visitors or residents traveling bear when cubs may be present, however, must take extra precautions.

Grizzly sows give birth to cubs in January or February in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Then, the mother will care for her young inside their den into early spring. During spring and early summer, sows and their cubs emerge. This is a particularly dangerous time to enter grizzly habitat, and is typically what is referred to as “cub season” for the species.

Mother grizzlies care for their young for at least two more years, however. Grizzlies with cubs should be treated with severe caution year-round as a result.

In kind, and as a result of Adamson’s death, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (Region 3) is offering the following information to help keep others safe:

Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with such conflicts. Here are some precautions to help residents, recreationists and people who work outdoors avoid negative bear encounters:

Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Travel in groups whenever possible and make noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.

Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

