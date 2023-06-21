Whale shark spotted bottom-feeding in first-of-its-kind footage

For the first time in history, a whale shark was filmed feeding at the bottom of the ocean, the mountainous fish sending sediment flying as it scrounged the sea floor for food. The unusual behavior not only fascinated scientists but demonstrated just how little we know about the threatened species.

The world’s largest living fish, the whale shark is the definition of a gentle giant. Despite its monstrous size – up to 60 feet in length and over 40,000 pounds – and gaping maw stretching four feet wide, the whale shark is a filter feeder. Rather than hunting large prey, as one might expect given its size, it subsists on shrimp, small fish, and plankton.

Footage captured by a tourist off the coast of Baja California and subsequently sent to researchers shows a whale shark searching for such a meal. To the amazement of scientists, however, it wasn’t filter feeding. Instead, it was scouring the sea floor, using its mouth as a vacuum and spitting out anything unappetizing.

Until now, scientists have always considered whale sharks pure filter feeders. Like other sea creatures that feed in this fashion, whale sharks typically swim through the open ocean with their jaws wide when hungry.

As they swim, large amounts of water pass through their mouths and over the many filter pads inside. These filter pads act as sieves, allowing water to pass through but not food.

The water is passed on to the gills and pushed out of the body. Meanwhile, the shrimp, fish eggs, and other tiny prey remain trapped on the filter pads. The next flood of water pushes the leftover food down the pad and into the stomach.

This method of feeding remains the most documented, but it seems whale sharks have more tricks up their sleeves than we thought.

Bottom-feeding behavior in whale sharks isn’t surprising, scientist says

The footage of the bottom-feeding whale shark was recorded back in December 2022. However, the research note about the sighting was only recently published in the Journal of Fish Biology.

According to researchers, it’s likely that the shark is looking for amphipods. Similar to shrimp in appearance, amphipods are tiny crustaceans that can be found in all marine habitats, even the deepest ocean trenches.

They’re known to inhabit the general area in which the whale shark was feeding, a sea bed approximately 19 feet deep, but more research is needed to determine if that includes the exact area in the footage.

Bottom-feeding is a brand new behavior for whale sharks, as far as humans are concerned. According to marine biologist Mark Meekan, however, it’s not at all unexpected.

During the day, one of the shark’s favorite snacks – plankton – can migrate to the sea floor, he told Live Science. As such, it makes sense that sharks would forage at the bottom of the ocean in addition to filter feeding.

Previous studies have also suggested that a portion of a whale shark’s diet comes from the sea floor. Scientists could only suspect this to be true, though, as the behavior was never documented.

It’s certainly possible that bottom-feeding is rare for whale sharks. They might typically scour the sea floor only in deep water away from shore, for example. Another possibility is that they resort to bottom-feeding when there isn’t enough food in the open ocean to filter feed.