Whale Washes Up On Virginia Beach For Second Time in Less Than a Week

In less than a week, beachgoers have found a dead whale on Virginia Beach for the second time. Officials estimate the animal, which was classified as a right whale, was 20 years old.

The right whale, an endangered species, became stranded between Chic’s Beach and Bay Lake Beach. At the time, there was no apparent cause of death. According to reports, the 43-foot whale did not appear entangled in fishing nets. In addition, the whale did not appear to have been struck by a ship. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the necropsy exam is scheduled for Tuesday.

At the same time, experts have yet to implement a plan to remove the whale from the beach. According to the NOAA, since 2017, North American right whales have undergone an extensive and highly unusual mortality rate. In addition, the species is sadly dying at rapid rates and cannot reproduce quickly enough.

According to scientists at the New England Aquarium in Boston, only about 340 right whales are left. In addition, just 70 are breeding females.

Breeding whales also only give birth every three to 10 years. The National Marine Fisheries Service has determined that about 50 calves need to be born every year for several years for the species to recover fully.

Virginia Beach officials work with mariners to protect whales in the area

Late last month, city officials from Virginia Beach issued an advisory on behalf of the NOAA, cautioning residents that the whale species had been spotted off the coast.

Now, the city’s aquarium is pleading with local mariners to slow their boats down to 10 knots until late April, when the underwater creatures are most likely to be in the region. According to reports, the main threat to right whales is getting entangled in fishing gear or getting hit by a vessel.

The incident also marks yet another whale death along the East Coast.

Before, on Feb. 7, the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team worked to transport a dead 36-foot humpback whale to shore on the same beach. They also had to use heavy machinery to move the whale for the response team to perform a necropsy to determine how the whale died. Those results are still pending.

During the necropsy, the team used a technique they call “peeling the banana.” They split the whale from mouth to tail and take samples. The samples will later help the team determine the mammal’s diet, organ health, and, hopefully, the cause of death.

“It is helpful to know that, even though it has passed away, we can still learn something from it,” said Caryl Thompson, chief operating officer at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center.

The whale was later buried on the beach. According to NOAA, only about a third of whale deaths are reported. There have also been 27 humpback whale strandings in Virginia since 2016.