From whitetails to mulies, the diet of North American deer is much more complicated than “grass.” Let’s break down that diet courtesy of Mississippi State University’s latest research and answer the common question: “What do deer actually eat?”

As MSU’s Deer Ecology & Management Lab prefaces, it’s important to first know what deer “should” eat. In a natural setting, deer (specifically white-tailed deer) have evolved to eat specific forage that other species don’t. This gives a great advantage when grazing in areas that are also home to their larger cervid cousins like elk and moose. It’s also necessary for survival in rural areas where cattle are given access to the majority of forage.

Specifically, a deer’s narrow snout and long tongue allow them to delicately seek out specific plant parts, MSU’s research cites. And deer don’t just eat leafy greens, either. Their anatomy allows them to consume an amount of acorns that would literally kill a domestic cow.

This is important to “what deer should eat,” because deer must eat high quantities of easily digestible forage. Otherwise they’ll perish of starvation. In fact, white-tailed deer starving to death while their stomachs are full of low-quality forage is well-documented.

On severely overpopulated and depleted ranges, white-tailed deer have starved to death with their stomachs full of low quality forages. As MSU explains:

“Although low quality forages such as mature grasses provide adequate nutrition to animals such as elk and cattle, the quicker digestive process of whitetails requires more readily digestible forages to fulfill their energy and protein requirements.” MSU Deer Ecology & Management Lab

This is due to the deer’s smaller and less complex gastro-intestinal tract (as opposed to elk, moose, and cattle). A deer must consume forage of relatively higher quality and more easily digestible to survive.

What Do Deer Eat, Then? Over 400 Species of Plants in the Southeast U.S. Alone

In the southeast where MSU Mississippi studies white-tails, deer have been documented eating over 400 species of plants. But the majority of their diet comes from a relatively small number of plant materials.

A typical white-tailed deer will forage from over 140 plants to survive. Only 1/3 of those 140 will make up for the majority of their diet, however. Those main categories are:

Browse : leafy parts of woody plants

: leafy parts of woody plants Forbs : herbaceous broad-leaved plants, including agricultural crops

: herbaceous broad-leaved plants, including agricultural crops Mast : hard and soft seeds

: hard and soft seeds Grass : local species

: local species Mushrooms : local species

: local species Lichens (a combination of fungus and algae)

Throughout the entire range of North American white-tailed deer, over 85 % of their overall diet consists of browse, forbs, and mast. In addition to the others listed above, deer will also eat berries, roots, and other organic growth.

How a Deer’s Diet Changes with the Seasons

As with all species, what a deer eats also changes with the seasons. The abundance of certain forages will be drastically different in winter as opposed to summer, and so on. But browse and forbs remain the most important forages that deer eat. They provide over 80% of the diet in all seasons except during autumn, as MSU explains.

Mast is highly preferred, however, so deer will seek it out whenever possible. If you spot whitetails at your bird feeder, this is why. Overall, here’s what deer eat during each season:

Spring: Primarily browse and forbs

Primarily browse and forbs Summer: 80% browse and forbs, 11% mast

80% browse and forbs, 11% mast Autumn: Mast consumption jumps to 28% (primarily hard mast, such as acorns)

Mast consumption jumps to 28% (primarily hard mast, such as acorns) Winter: Evergreen leaves, budding plants, agricultural crops

Typically, when we think of what deer eat, we think of grass. But as MSU’s vast research shows, grass never makes up more than 10% of a deer’s diet throughout the year/seasons.

While comprehensive, one question remains: Why do deer lick salt? The short answer is that deer, like all herbivores, require minerals that aren’t abundant in their forages to survive. Natural salt, salt licks, and mineral licks provide the essential mineral nutrients of salt, phosphorus, iron, zinc, and calcium.

These can be provided by our domestic salt and mineral licks (which cattle/livestock also require), or they can be found naturally in nature.