What Is ‘Hot Potting’? Deadly Trend at Yellowstone National Park Results in Multiple Deaths

A Yellowstone National Park trend that’s become increasingly popular recently—called “hot potting”—has begun making headlines in the U.S. However, unlike popular TikTok dance trends, hot potting is extremely dangerous, and often fatal. An uptick in participants at the park has officials warning visitors about the real dangers of partaking in hot potting.

According to Green Matters, hot potting is anything but harmless. It’s also entirely illegal. Per the outlet, it’s when Yellowstone National Park visitors decide to bathe in the park’s scalding hot spring waters. These often erupt with no warning. This trend has become popular for a multitude of reasons, many of which are obvious.

First, people who have managed to survive partaking in this trend state the hot springs’ waters help in reducing stress. Further, the minerals within the water supposedly help ease arthritis and skin conditions. This, however, requires much further research.

Despite the benefits of soaking in the hot springs and geysers of Yellowstone National Park, they all pose one common danger: the water that comes shooting up from these natural vents is insanely hot, much hotter than humans are built to endure. Visitors to the iconic national park have died in the past for this very reason.

A prior report following a fatal 2016 incident reads, “The danger lies in the heat. The pools can reach temperatures of up to 205 degrees Fahrenheit, enough to cause third-degree burns in seconds. Those who have survived a dip in a Yellowstone hot spring have come out with skin peeling, their eyes white and blinded from the heat.”

Yellowstone National Park Officials Plan for Eventual Supervolcanic Eruption

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most famous in the U.S., for its variety of wildlife but also for its fascinating natural wonders, i.e. the beautiful and deadly hot springs strewn throughout the park. However, beneath all of its beauty lies one of the world’s biggest supervolcanoes. With the potential to erupt every 600,000 to 800,000 years, Yellowstone officials are putting into place a rapid response plan for when, or if, the park’s supervolcano blows.

Specialists with Yellowstone Volcano Observatory came together for the first time in person since 2018 in May 2022. The group of professionals met at the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel where they shared data about more recent major eruptions, such as Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano eruption in 2018, to plot out how Yellowstone officials might respond should the park’s supervolcano explode. After sharing their data, the group of officials came up with a plan that would account for every single phase of such a major eruption.

Aside from the supervolcano lurking beneath Yellowstone National Park, there are approximately 20 similar locations like this around the globe. One is located in New Zealand’s Lake Taupō and the other in California’s Long Valley. A supervolcano is defined as a volcano capable of unleashing a magnitude-eight eruption on the Volcanic Explosivity Scale. This means the eruption of such a supervolcano could shoot materials at a distance of 240 cubic miles.