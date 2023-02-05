What Turkeys Do To Make It Through Tough Winters

Winter can be especially tough on wildlife. While most mammals either have thick fur or even hibernate and most birds fly south for the season, turkeys don’t have or do any of that. So how do those big birds make it through harsh winter conditions throughout parts of the country that get windy, cold, and snowy this time of year?

Well, Realtree recently showcased an in-depth article that explains just that. Research has shown that in most areas, turkey survival rates during winter typically range from 70-100% for most flocks. In some northern areas where conditions are especially harsh, those survival rates can dip down to about 50-60% some years. So what do turkeys do to make it through long winters?

How Do They Survive Harsh Winters?

First and foremost, turkeys do their best to conserve energy in the winter. They typically remain in their trees longer into the morning during winter months. This allows the sunlight to help warm up their core temperatures to start the day.

With limited access to food during winter, a mature wild turkey may lose up to 40% of their body weight before spring rolls around. Adjustments turkeys make to their feeding habits were detailed by Mark Hatfield, the National Director of Conservation Services with the National Wild Turkey Federation. He said that things like acorns and similar food sources are what get the birds through the winter. “Mast doesn’t just mean acorns, although they play a key role. It can also be other hard mast like beech nuts or pig nut hickory. It can also be soft mast like leftover crabapples and plums. As long as that soft mast is persistent, meaning it hangs on the tree and above the snow cover through the winter, it can be beneficial to wild turkeys,” he said.

Wild turkeys don’t just adjust their feeding habits in wintertime though, they also adapt their movement and roosting patterns. Dr. William Gulsby a professor of Wildlife Management and Ecology at the University of Auburn explains. “Wild turkeys will roost on south slopes to catch the most sunlight. They will roost in stands of conifers when temperatures drop because those trees offer the most thermal protection. Those same conifer stands, mostly cedar and pine, also often provide some open ground below their understory, giving the birds more access to food that might be covered by several inches of snow in other areas.”

Iowa Turkeys Go Ice Skating On Camera

Now, this is something you don’t see every day. Turkey’s strolling through the woods or a field is a relatively common sight. Although they’re mostly ground-dwelling birds, they also can be seen in flight sometimes. It’s pretty rare that the big birds are seen showing off their skating skills though. This video of a flock of turkeys sliding across a frozen pond in Iowa shows the birds are comfortable on ice too.

