White House Confirms Downed Unidentified Aerial Objects Were Not Aliens

The White House sought to clarify any questions about whether recent objects detected were a result of aliens.

In a press briefing on Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sought to reassure the American public. She said there is “no indication” of extraterrestrial activity related to the string of objects shot down in the last nine days.

In addition, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also shot down the ongoing theory during the briefing. He revealed that there is no reason for Americans to be concerned about aliens. However, at the same time, NORAD chief Gen. Glen VanHerck admitted he wasn’t taking anything off the table.

“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything,” VanHerck said Sunday when asked about the possibility of alien life being involved.

“At this point, we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it,” VanHerck added.

On Monday, a reporter asked Kirby about VanHerck’s statements. They pressed him about whether the administration was considering the possibility of alien involvement.

“I don’t think the American people need to be worried about aliens. Period,” Kirby said flat out to the reporter.

Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, said Sunday that authorities are “working hard to understand the nature of these unidentified objects,” especially if they were for surveillance purposes.

Over the last several days, U.S. fighter jets have shot down three unidentified “objects.” However, officials have been reluctant to reveal what those objects are.

Americans have been keeping a watchful eye on the skies after radars detected three objects flying over Alaska, Canada, and Michigan. They were subsequently shot down by military fighter jets. Since Friday, all three incidents came amid U.S. Air Forces shooting down a Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4.

An official announced the recovery operation had found a “significant” portion of the balloon’s antenna array.

In addition to the Chinese balloon, U.S. pilots shot down an object over Alaska on Friday and an unidentified object over the Yukon on Saturday.

On Sunday, the U.S. military shot down yet another object, flying at about 20,000 feet over Michigan’s Lake Huron.

While Kirby admitted he didn’t believe the objects posed a threat to civilians, they could have been dangerous to air traffic.

He also said the government is now “laser-focused” on determining the objects’ nature and purpose. He added there will be “intensive” efforts to collect debris where the objects landed.