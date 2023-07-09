White-tailed doe filmed fighting coyote to save fawn

When a coyote came for her fawn, a white-tailed doe put her life at risk to fight it off. And though the coyote was persistent in its attack, the deer eventually came out on top.

The incident took place in Chesterfield, Missouri, according to Zompster, the TikTok user who posted footage of the fight on July 4.

In the video, the user films from afar as a white-tailed doe sprints into a neighboring backyard. At first, it’s not clear what she’s running toward, but as the videographer zooms in, a coyote’s brutal attack on a little fawn comes into focus.

Without hesitation, the doe begins stomping on the coyote, doing her best to prevent the predator from dragging her baby into the woods nearby. The coyote attempts to dodge the mama deer’s advances, but she continues to stand her ground, chasing and stomping the fawn’s attacker.

After several tense moments, the white-tailed doe successfully chases the coyote away, even going as far as to run after it to ensure its retreat – after checking on her baby, of course.

The fawn’s condition is unknown. Though it was alive and looking around at the end of the video, it suffered several bites, both to its rear legs and neck, in the course of the footage.

In the comments beneath the footage, the overwhelming question was “Why didn’t you do something?” But, as difficult as it can be to watch nature run its course, the person filming the struggle made the right choice.

Why didn’t the person filming try to help the white-tailed doe and her fawn?

As a general rule, interfering with wildlife is never the right call. Past the fact that you can endanger yourself by doing so, predators such as coyotes need food too. And though that often consists of less adorable species like rats, mice, and moles, coyotes are opportunists.

This one spotted a white-tailed fawn on its own and saw it as an easy lunch, which it would have been, had the doe not been near enough to save it.

Past that, a wide variety of scavengers feed on carrion, or decaying flesh. It’s impossible not to feel a sense of compassion for the fawn and its mother, but it’s important to allow the natural ecosystem to function as it should.

Fawns are often left alone by their mothers. It’s not because mama deer don’t care about their young, quite the opposite.

By staying away from their babies, white-tailed does avoid leading predators to the fawns’ location. Adult deer not only lack the protective coloration of fawns but have a much stronger odor, making them far easier to track.

Unfortunately, however, this method isn’t foolproof. And despite the white-tailed doe’s best efforts, her baby still fell victim to a hungry predator.

Luckily for the little deer family, the doe was close enough to make the save. The fawn will hopefully recover from its injuries, while the coyote hopefully went on to find an easier meal.