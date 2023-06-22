White whale spotted near Australia could be beloved humpback Migaloo

A second sighting of a white whale swimming off the coast of Queensland sparked hope that it could be Migaloo, the beloved humpback who hasn’t been seen in three years.

The footage came from a tourist flying over the Great Barrier Reef. Looking down, they spotted a white speck among the clear blue sea. Zooming in for a closer look revealed it was what appeared to be a white humpback whale swimming north.

It’s not unusual to spot a humpback in the area this time of year, as the species migrate from Antarctica to warmer waters for breeding season. But is this Migaloo, or another rare white whale? Researchers aren’t sure.

This video footage was received by the White Whale Research Center on Friday 16th June from a tourist flying over the Great Barrier Reef in the Whitsunday Islands area. It shows a possible sighting of a white whale heading north.

“[The footage] does not provide us with the amount of information we would require to identify Migaloo,” whale expert Vanessa Pirotta told 9News.

As Pirotta explained, white humpback whales are exceedingly rare. As such, there’s a possibility it is Migaloo. The identity of the whale, however, remains uncertain, especially since a Migaloo sighting would mean a 50-foot, 80,000-pound animal somehow evaded humans for three years.

“It’s clear from the footage it’s unmistakably a white whale,” she said. “But there is always an element of doubt, which is why we can’t confirm until we’re 100 percent.”

“If it is him, it would be incredible that this one iconic whale has avoided being seen for so long along one of the busiest coastlines in the world.”

Experts fear Migaloo the white humpback whale died in 2020

There are up to 17,000 humpbacks on Australia’s east coast, among which Migaloo is the only known individual with white coloring. Back in 2004, tissue samples collected from the whale confirmed experts’ suspicions that he had albinism.

Oftentimes, tourists will see a humpback whale rolling in the water and, seeing its white belly, assume it’s Migaloo. A confirmed sighting, however, hasn’t occurred since 2020. As researchers had spotted him regularly since 1991, they feared he died.

This would mean he died around 30 years old, an extremely young age for a humpback, a species that can live for 80 to 90 years. Sadly, though, between fishing gear entanglements, vessel strikes, and climate change, he wouldn’t be the first to die young.

The white humpback whale’s celebrity status only makes vessel strikes more likely, as boaters get too close for a better look at the rare sea creature.

Protections are in place for this very reason, prohibiting boats from coming within 1,600 feet of him. But these protections only go so far, and Migaloo has already suffered at least one encounter with a ship. In addition to his white coloring, the humpback is recognizable by the scars on his back from a vessel strike.

It’s possible that Migaloo simply took a different migration route in recent years. It’s not unusual for regular returnees to go unrecorded for this reason. His distinct coloring makes Migaloo far more detectable than the average humpback whale, however, making this explanation less likely.

Though this may or may not have been Migaloo, experts urge anyone who thinks they spot the humpback to report the sighting to the White Whale Research Centre.

“The sighting is truly a great example of citizen science,” Pirotta said. “People capturing information helps us learn more about one of the most famous whales in the world.”