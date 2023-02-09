Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii

You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly.

However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the majority of shark attacks. In addition, the island has twice as many shark encounters as Oahu, according to the Hawaii State Department of Land and Natural Resources.

For contrast, from 1995 to 2022, Maui reported 62 incidents with sharks. At the same time, Oahu, the most populated island in Hawaii, reported 32.

The most recent incident in Maui occurred last December when a woman vanished after a shark attack occurred in South Maui.

Before, the 60-year-old tourist from Washington was snorkeling with her husband when a shark attacked her, leaving her dead.

According to experts, the South Maui coastline is where the biggest of Hawaii’s tiger sharks, the females, reside. Tiger sharks are one of the most common shark species found in Hawaii, and many consider them the most dangerous.

“We know from our telemetry that you’re probably never very far from a shark when you’re in those areas,” said Carl Meyer. He is an associate researcher at the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology.

“The adult females live right next to the areas that people are using heavily for ocean recreation at Southwest Maui on a daily basis,” he noted. “That is probably playing an important role in the relatively high frequency of shark bites in waters around Maui compared to the other main Hawaiian Islands.”

What months have the higher risk of shark attacks in Hawaii

In addition, Meyer says the island gives sharks prime conditions to thrive in. “Tiger sharks in Hawaii like a particular zone of coastal habitat, the insular shelf, which is the area between the beach and the shelf break,” he added.

He also notes the winter months are when there are more shark incidents, mainly from October through December.

In addition, the winter months also align with tiger shark mating. It’s also when Maui hosts the most significant number of whales. They swim from Alaska to give birth to their young. As a result, some scientists believe the whale’s migration could mean more sharks flock to the area for more chances at food.

However, Meyer notes that sharks don’t know how to hunt from their mothers like other animals. As a result, their feeding skills are learned through trial and error.

When a shark bites a human, it’s often described as a mistake on the shark’s end. This often happens when they go after a human they thought was a turtle or a seal.

Regardless, the likelihood of being attacked by a shark is “less than one in a million,” according to DLNR, and the chances of being seriously injured are even less.