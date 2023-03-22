Why Are Scientists Growing Mini Antlers On Mice?

As Outsider’s Brett Stayton covered last week, scientists are currently growing mini antlers on mice. But why?

That’s the big question. Thankfully, researchers have that why behind their mouse-altering genetics. Otherwise, well, this would be an even more bizarre story.

Initially, “The research seems to indicate that many mammal species that have lost the ability to regenerate organs may still have traces of regenerative genes,” Brett cites. “The good news is that means further research might help scientists unlock the ability to harness the rapid growth and regenerative strength of antlers for more beneficial applications than giving mice a nice rack.”

Diving into the research, Science.org explains that, by such discoveries, we may be able to learn how to regrow appendages, organs, or what-have-yous in other mammals. If cervids can do it with antlers, why not re-grow a veteran’s lost leg? Or a surfer’s lost arm after a shark attack? It sounds farfetched now, but such research points to this as a very real future.

It’s well documented that starfish can regrow limbs. These incredible marine creatures can even regrow an entire new starfish from a severed limb. To a lesser extent, cephalopods like the octopus can regenerate a lost tentacle. And many of us outdoors folk hold that memory of a small lizard dropping its tail, only to find out this is a defense mechanism and they later regrow that tail. Well, mostly.

This is where the antlers on mice research comes in.

Again, Why are Scientists Growing Antlers on Mice Specifically?

As distant mammalian cousins, mice hold a much stronger genetic link to us humans than marine invertebrates or reptiles. They’re a valuable resource for studying organ regeneration for our kind as a result.

For example, the research by Dr. Wang and Landete-Castillejos that has mice sprouting tiny (and far more grotesque than Brett’s brilliant interpretation above) antlers hinges on something mice have in common with antlered mammals. “Cross-species comparison revealed that the mouse has a similar type of ABPC (in the regenerative digit tip), but nonmammalian species do not,” Science.org cites.

In short, mammals may have a distinctive regeneration mechanism. And mice + antlers may = the key to unlocking this potential in other mammals, like us hairless apes.

At the cellular level, antler regeneration involves a stem cell–based regenerative process. The cells in question are antler blastema progenitor cells, or ABPCs. These cells display true self-renewal. And as antlers are made of bone (not keratin like horns and our fingernails), this means the rest of us mammals should be able to regrow stubborn bone and related tissues – if we can unlock this potential.

Alas, “Mammals have largely lost the capacity to regenerate appendages or organs,” Science.org further cites. But again, that annual exception of cervids (the deer family) regenerating antlers “provides a valuable model for studying organ regeneration in mammals.”

Enter mice with antlers. And it’s been done, which is why we’re here.

The Takeaway

In the thick of it, “vivo and in vitro ABPCs displayed strong self-renewal ability and could generate osteochondral lineage cells” in the researcher’s mice-antler experiments. But the team also “observed a spatially well-structured pattern of cellular and gene expression in antler growth center during the peak growth stage.”

In layman’s terms, this means they’ve unlocked the key to rapid antler – or bone – elongation, too. So not only could this line of genetic research lead to the regrowth of bones and limbs in other mammals. It could allow us to do so rapidly.

Of course, there are immense ethical dilemmas with this line of work. Think of the mice! The true uproar, however, will come when this genetic process has advanced. And when it does, scientists will need to test it on our much closer-related mammalian cousins. Then us humans, eventually. And that will be a truly wild time to live in – if it isn’t stonewalled.