Why Utah Wildlife Officials Recommend Bullfrogs for Dinner

The best way to fight invasive species is to ensure they don’t become one in the first place. Once it occurs, however, the key is early intervention and eradication. And if that fails, you could always just eat them. At least, that’s what the Utah DNR recommends in the fight against the invasive bullfrog.

Hunting them for sport and not food is fine as well. But bullfrogs allegedly taste just like chicken…or fish…and isn’t the best way to find out to try one for yourself?

In celebration of National Invasive Species Awareness Week, the Utah DNR took to Twitter to recommend a “tasty” snack: bullfrogs. “It’s a good time to remind you that bullfrogs are invasive to Utah,” the agency wrote. “So you can catch as many as you want. And bonus: they’re tasty.”

The largest of all North American frogs, bullfrogs can grow to eight inches in length, tipping the scales at over 1.5 pounds. Enough to feed a family of four!

The DNR explained that the bullfrogs, native to the eastern United States, appeared in Utah sometime before the 1970s, though the exact date remains unknown. “Today, this invasive species persists in many areas, including along the Wasatch Front and the Great Salt Lake marshes,” they wrote.

Choosing to remain positive, the agency added that there’s a bright side to the frog invasion. Along with being “fun and easy to catch,” there are no regulations surrounding bullfrog hunting, so you can catch as many as you want, whenever you want. And again, they’re “yummy.”

Utah DNR Advise Targeting ‘the Big Ones’ When Bullfrog Hunting

According to Lee Kay, a public shooting range facilities and grounds supervisor at the Utah DNR, they may seem harmless, but bullfrogs actually pose a major threat to natural ecosystems. The large amphibians will eat just about anything, they explained, including snakes, fish, toads, and mice, wreaking havoc on the food chain.

Should you choose to try your hand at bullfrog hunting, keep an eye out for their green or gray-brown coloration. Many have brown spots as well and are easily identifiable by the circular eardrums (tympanum) on either side of their heads.

“Target the big ones — they have the most meat,” Kay said in a 2019 blog post on the agency’s website. “I think they taste like chicken, but a little chewier. Others think they taste like fish. So if you like chicken and fish like I do, you’ll love the taste of frog legs.”

As of now, no license is required to hunt bullfrogs in Utah. Wildlife officials, however, recommend obtaining a fishing license beforehand.

The invasive bullfrogs inhabit most of the ponds and marshes along the Wasatch Front in north-central Utah. The amphibians breed from late spring to early summer. During these months, the males make themselves known by calling together in a chorus.