Wild Duck With Arrow Stuck In Its Neck Rescued

An unfortunate scene in California recently played out with the best possible outcome given the circumstances of the story. Some absolute lunatic seems to have shot a duck for absolutely no practical or sporting reason. Plus they used a weapon not even designed to effectively harvest ducks even under proper hunting conditions. The incident took place in Huntington Beach California last weekend. The green-headed waterfowl was discovered struggling mightily with an arrow stuck through its neck, the animal has somehow survived the traumatic injuries and by all reports is heading towards a full recovery. WSMV 4 has the original story.

The Director of the Wetlands and Wild Care Center is celebrating a local girl who noticed the duck struggling and helped out the best she could. “They saw this poor duck and realized it needed help so she gave up her McDonald’s pancake breakfast to try to lure it in, which was great. Don’t feed wildlife, but in this incident, she kept it there so that it could be caught and brought into care. So she’s a little hero, right?

The Duck Is Progressing Very Nicely And Healing From The Troubling Situation

Once removed, the arrow was actually determined to be a crossbow bolt. It narrowly missed the duck’s windpipe. That would have been a far more tragic end to this story than what actually happened. Wildlife Veterinary staffers at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach were able to sedate the animal. Then they gently removed the shrapnel stuck in one of the duck’s most pivotal anatomical regions. “He’s very lucky that the dart is out and his pain level seemed to decrease significantly as soon as the dart was out. His breathing went back to normal and he actually started self-feeding quite quickly, so animals are so remarkable and so resilient.

Inside Edition spoke with the crew of awesome ladies who helped save the duck’s life. The medical professionals explained all of the duck’s internal structures appear to be rapidly progressing in the right direction. The duck’s spirits are up as well. That’s the type of feel-good story that always sets the tone for a good Saturday right there. Hope all Outsiders are having a great weekend! Please don’t errantly shoot any ducks in the neck with a crossbow though! Get a shotgun and just go spring turkey hunting instead!

That’s an ethical and sporting way to harvest game bird meat unlike whatever the person in this video was up to. Plus it contributes to wild turkey conservation!

Turkey hunting season in California is now open as of March 25th. Last spring, Golden State gobbler shooters took down about 20,795 birds. Wild turkeys are not actually exactly originally native to the far Western Coast of North America. The birds were introduced in more recent decades specifically for hunting purposes. Rio Grandes are were originally the most common subspecies. However, plenty of Merriams and Eastern birds have all led to the population hybridizing into a unique species of bird all on its own.