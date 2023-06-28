WILD ENCOUNTER: Brown bear bluff charges tour group, guide charges back

Alaska’s Scenic Bear Viewing guide Martin Boland knows his stuff, and proved it as he stood between his tour group and a charging brown bear.

“Never run from a charging bear, even though your instinct is to run,” Scenic Bear Viewing begins of wild footage from a recent June 2023 tour. It’s the imperative fact to start with. Knowing what to do when a bear charges makes the difference between life and death. All in a matter of seconds.

Thankfully for all involved, “This is a bluff charge,” SBV continues. In doing so, “They are just trying to get you to run.”

Whether black, polar, or brown, all bears hold the instinct to chase. Staying put greatly increases your chances of survival. And this tour group, which guide Martin Boland says listened well, learned that in an instant:

“These bears came to us,” SBV says. And in any other situation, never get close to a bear in the wild. “Make sure you have an experienced guide with you! We do not get closer than 50 yards,” they add.

Scenic Bear Viewing has been guiding out of Homer, Alaska for over 10 years. “This happened a few days ago, and it’s not the first time. We are trained exactly for this situation,” they stress. “We are a professional bear guide operation.”

Yet SBV will “try to avoid” this scenario “at all costs.”

‘If a brown bear wants you gone, or for dinner, there’s no stopping it without proper protection’

While there can be “tells” for a bluff charge as opposed to a full-on predatory charge, there’s no way to 100% know the difference until it’s too late. If a brown bear wants you gone, or for dinner, there’s no stopping it without proper protection – something SBV notes is present on every guided tour.

“In this area, the bears have been visited by humans for over 30 years. It’s a part of their daily lives in the summer to see us every day of their 20-25 year life,” SBV explains of these Alaskan giants.

It’s also important to know that “these bears are not fed or hunted by humans.” So while they are fully habituated to a human presence, that presence strictly observes and does not threaten their mortality. Bears know this.

They also know a free meal when they see one, so habituating them to food is one of the most dangerous things humanity can do to wildlife. Statistically (and across North America as a whole), the majority of bear-human conflicts, injuries, and deaths occur in areas where food habituation is rampant.

It’s the brown and black bears that pay the price for habituation, too. “Nuisance bears” are often euthanized for behavior that is a result of human interference in the first place.

But “No harm is being done to these bears and we want to keep it that way,” SBV says. “We take photos of the bears and leave no trace. We want the bears to stay protected.”

Their guides also note that “there has never been an attack in this area in the 30 years people have visited.” And this is in no small way thanks to the “strict set of rules” they set and follow while guiding.

Are these grizzlies?

