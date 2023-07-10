WILD ENCOUNTER: Yes, brown bears can climb trees

We typically associate black bears with tree climbing. But make no mistake, brown and grizzly bears are fully capable, too.

Ask plenty of folks who live in grizzly country, and they’re likely to tell you that these big ol’ bruins don’t climb trees. Scaling trees is an integral part of the black bear’s life from birth, however, and those living among this smaller species know it well.

Yet comparing the two species is quite apples and oranges. Brown and black bears evolved on different continents, and split off from their common bruin ancestors millions of years ago. But they do indeed have tree-climbing in common, as shocking as it may be to see a grizzly bear in a tree.

Recent footage shot by renowned Alaskan bear guide Brooke Bartleson (below) shows exactly this. “Always remember to look up,” Bartleson says of her rare capture, which is truly rare. And therein lies an important distinction: brown/grizzly bears can and will climb trees. But do they do so as deftly and commonly as black bears? Not at all.

So, yes, the answer to the question (and dismissing of the old wives tale) is concrete: brown bears are capable of climbing trees. The why’s behind their inclination to do so (or not do so, more importantly) are also fascinating.

When Grizzly / Brown Bears Climb Trees

Firstly, a brief reminder that grizzly bears are inland brown bears. Brown bears live around and make use of coastal resources. Grizzlies live in landlocked areas and are typically more territorial. But again, both/all climb trees. So attempting to escape one by scaling a tree yourself will not end well.

Brown bears have strong claws and muscular forelimbs that allow them to grasp tree trunks and climb up to escape danger themselves, however. They’ll also access food sources like fruit, nuts, and other animals in trees. Yet climbing is not a common behavior for browns and they typically prefer to use their size and strength to defend themselves or find food on the ground.

Herein lies the important distinction: size. Black bears can and do reach grizzly size. But the two species are built differently from the ground up. Black bears are built to climb, whereas grizzlies are built to dominate their landscape.

Still, weight plays a role, too, as those grizzly-sized black bears are rare. Black bears typically weigh 100-200 pounds (female, sow) or 150-350 pounds (male, boar). The average weight for grizzly sows and boars in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is double these amounts.

As you can imagine, there are a whole lot less tree branches out there that can support a grizzly bear. So when we do spot them in trees, they’re likely to be clinging to trunks as Bartleson’s footage shows. Meanwhile, black bears can make full use of many tree limbs. Though, to be fair, I’ve watched plenty of large black bears come tumbling down from breaking branches in the Smokies.

