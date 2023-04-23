Wild Footage Shows ‘Two-Mouthed’ Snapping Turtle: Here’s What’s Actually Going On

Snapping turtles are some of the toughest animals on the planet, but this snapper’s resilience puts him at a whole other level.

While out exploring the already-insane wilds of Florida, Gabe Weikert, a diver and herpetology intern for the American Museum of Natural History, came across – as he puts it – “One of the gnarliest things I’ve ever seen.”

A large adult, the snapper looks to have been found in a residential area. And once Weikert examined the turtle, he saw what appeared to be two large, separate mouth openings in its throat:

There’s only one mouth and jaw on this snapper, however. So what in the world is going on here?

As Weikert explains, “This snapping turtle has completely lost the skin/ muscle connection between its lower jaw and throat. This has left its hyoid and jaw detached.”

The hyoid area is supported by the horseshoe-shaped, solitary hyoid bone that rests between the neck and jaw. It’s all responsible for giving us vertebrates that bottom “palette” where our tongue and surrounding tissues aid us in, well, everything we use our mouths for.

Most likely, this snapping turtle received an injury that separated the hyoid tissues from his powerful jaws. Now, his jaw operates separately, giving the appearance of two mouths. It truly is wild to look at.

“It would seem like a life threatening condition for most animals,” Weikert says. “But per usual with turtles they make do with what’s available and keep on livin’.”

How is this Snapping Turtle Surviving?

Not only does this snapper appear otherwise healthy, but he’s clearly mastered feeding himself regardless of this insane condition.

Considering how clean the separation looks, it’s tempting to think he was born with this as a birth defect. But the chances of a turtle surviving such an obstacle early in life are slim. In turn, it seems likely that this turtle was injured and has managed to make due.

By comparison to us mammals, reptiles are remarkable healers. Wounds heal faster, cleaner, and more thoroughly than they do for us. And with such a big mouth and jaw that still operates, this snapping turtle is clearly still able to feed himself and thrive. Or, he’s been doing so long enough to have this “defect” look completely clean and resolved, at least.

The hunting method of the common snapper is conducive to surviving such a condition, too. Although large, the species will bury themselves in aquatic mud. There, they wait for prey to come along – and the ambush begins. Their jaws are not only powerful but lightning-fast, too, as this clip shows. And this snapper is clearly still able to ambush prey and funnel them through his throat to be digested.

And if you think this is wild, you should see this other recent snapping turtle scale a tall fence to reach a body of water.

Nature truly is wild.