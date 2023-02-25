‘Wild Kingdom’ and California Condors Soar Together Once More with Host Peter Gros (EXCLUSIVE)

California condors were put on the endangered species list in 1967. By the mid 80s, they were declared extinct in the wild. As the latest iteration of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom reiterates, the beloved program has been there every step of the way – right up to present day.

Wild Kingdom‘s original host, Marlin Perkins, documented the condor’s fall and the U.S. government’s response in the 1960s. America’s premiere wildlife program would document their struggle in every program reprisal. This year, Wild Kingdom‘s revival with series vet Peter Gros as host of Protecting the Wild continues this legacy during a pivotal time for California condor conservation.

“It’s such a thrill for me, because, as you say, I’ve been at this long enough that the first condor stories that I recall were the Los Angeles Zoo, the San Diego Zoo, and others hatching captive condors,” the host tells me over the phone.

Gros spent his childhood watching Perkins and co-host Jim Fowler. A Hudson Valley, NY native, his formative years featured an abundance of North American wildlife, a passion the original Wild Kingdom furthered.

‘At that time, there were around 20 or less California condors left on the planet’

“At that time, there were around 20 or less California condors left on the planet,” he recalls. It was a dire time for the species, to say the least. In those zoo-led days, wild condor nests had to be raided so that eggs could be safely incubated, hatched, and reared in captivity. It was that, or let these majestic, sacred birds disappear forever.

“And they were raised with puppets!” Gros lauds. “I recall thinking, even at that age, how important that was. How important it is these birds aren’t imprinting on people. These hatchlings had no association of food with humans. They stood a far better chance of survival in the wild as a result.”

The Wild Kingdom Legacy: Peter Gros, Marlin Perkins, and Jim Fowler circa 1985. (Photo credit: Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom)

Half a century later, Gros and his team are showcasing these remarkable giants (the largest birds native to modern North America) as they make a triumphant return to our skies, alongside the incredible effort it takes to get them there.

Peter is the perfect man for the job, too. His intelligence and passion flow effortlessly. Without a hint of ego, Gros allows wildlife to remain the star of the show. He’s that rare combination of kindness and authority, making his decade’s-long career with Mutual of Omaha‘s wildlife programs a gift to viewers; one that began with a personal appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1984.

‘Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild’ Highlights California Condor Conservation in the 21st Century

Carson’s legendary studio led to a meeting with his childhood idol, Jim Fowler, who recognized the above in Peter. Perkins was stepping down from his Wild Kingdom hosting duties at the time, and the show needed a new co-host. Gros’ wildlife conservation education, career, and accomplishments were already extensive at the time, so Fowler had found himself the perfect candidate. And the rest, as is often said, is history.

As Protecting the Wild‘s “Spirit of the Condor” episode shows, Gros and his Wild Kingdom team were present with Santa Barbara Zoo’s Dr. Estelle Sandhaus as they collaborated with U.S. Fish & Wildlife’s condor team in 2022. Working with 15 condors inside an outdoor enclosure, or “halfway house,” as Gros calls them, the condors become acclimated to their natural habitat before release.

Host Peter Gros works with U.S. Fish & Wildlife and Santa Barbara Zoo’s California condor teams. (Photo credit: Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom)

“These artificial habitats are in their wild habitats. Within, the condors receive the foods they would naturally eat in the wild. Dead animals, decaying corpses, or carrion. And once the teams caring for them feel the condors are ready, the door of their enclosure is open and they can return to their natural habitat, though sometimes this requires a bit of help,” the Wild Kingdom host explains.

This is the goal: returning a truly wild population of California condors to North America.

By hard work of dozens of conservationists, this became a reality on the morning of May 3, 2022. That day, the redwoods greeted an old friend: the California condor. And they did so thanks to the historic partnership between the Yurok Tribe and Redwood National and State Parks.

It was the first time in well over a century these giants were flew their ancestral homeland. Watching it happen live was an experience this condor-loving wildlife tech will never forget.

Wild Kingdom speaks to the Yurok Tribe leaders and scientists in “Spirit of the Condor,” too. It’s one of the many highlights of the episode, which you can watch for free below.

“It was absolutely moving for me to help one of these California condors greet their freedom,” Gros concludes. “After all these years… To see and hold and release a species that is so near non-existence, one that I remember watching on Wild Kingdom as a child, is unlike anything else I’ll ever experience.”

Host Peter Gros visits with top experts in the field for look at the trials and tribulations of restoring North America’s largest bird. A.k.a. nature’s cleanup crew. Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild

Protecting the Wild continues with host Peter Gros on RFD-TV and online with Mutual of Omaha.

