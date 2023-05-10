WILD / LIFE: Meet the harpy eagle, Brazil’s bone-collecting giant

It’s a sunny day in the rainforest, warm rays breaking through the forest canopy and shining down on the wildlife below. A capuchin monkey rests on a branch high above the forest floor, relaxing in the shade. Suddenly, a colossal bird swoops down, its 6-foot wings blacking out the sun as it clutches the monkey in 5-inch talons and launches skyward with its next meal. The harpy eagle isn’t just any predator, it’s Brazil’s bone-collecting giant.

Native to Central and South America, the awe-inspiring avian was named after Harpies, the human-bird hybrids of Greek mythology. Referred to as the “Hounds of Zeus,” some accounts of Harpies depict them as omens of bad luck, wind spirits connected with the powers of the underworld. Others, however, paint them as divine creatures, revered by all.

Like the creatures of mythology, harpy eagles inspire both terror and wonder. Their stately appearance and gorgeous plumage spark adoration, while their immense size, ruthless predatory nature, and macabre approach to nesting command fearful respect.

The Stats (on average)

(Photo by Chepe Nicoli via Getty Images)

At 3 feet tall, 15 pounds on average with a wingspan of 6.5 feet, harpy eagles are truly gigantic. They’re so large, in fact, that many have described them as having the appearance of a “human in a bird costume.” The harpy is also thought to be the culprit behind a number of cryptid sightings.

Believe it or not, though, harpy eagles are not the largest bird on Earth. That accolade belongs to the ostrich, a 9-foot tall, 300-pound flightless bird of the African savanna. In terms of wingspan, it’s the wandering albatross, whose wings stretch an astounding 11 feet across, allowing them to travel incredible distances with ease.

That said, it is the largest eagle in the Americas. And when it comes to the world’s deadliest bird, the harpy eagle is at least in the running.

The Harpy Eagle is Pure Power

In the rainforest, few predators are as powerful and effective as the harpy eagle. With wickedly sharp talons stretching 5 inches in length, their claws are similar in size to a human hand – except with Kodiak bear claws attached (yes, they really are that big).

Using these terrifying talons, the harpy can lift prey equal to its own body weight. A 15 to 20-pound spider monkey, howler monkey, or sloth? No problem.

As if the sheer size of their claws weren’t enough, they pack a serious punch as well. With a grip force of around 55 psi, they exert over 110 pounds of pressure on their prey. As you might have guessed, that’s more than enough to penetrate flesh and bone.

As a result, their prey is typically dead before it ever reaches the nest, just from being clutched in the eagle’s bone-crushing talons.

Apex predators of their respective food chains, all eagles are large, and clearly, harpies are no different. But they’ve also evolved to be both swift and cunning in order to prey upon their favorite meal: monkeys.

Intelligent, fast, and powerful, monkeys are no easy catch. Even the clever monkey, however, doesn’t stand a chance against the harpy eagle.

The Bone Collector of Brazil

Harpy eagles’ favored hunting technique is called perch hunting. They land atop perches high above the forest floor and wait, scanning nearby trees for a potential meal.

With their chosen prey in their sights, the harpy swoops down, snatching the animal in the blink of an eye and killing it with its talons. They then carry their deceased target back to their nest to feed.

Now, a giant bird needs an equally large nest. They mate for life, after all, and two birds the size of small children need plenty of space. Not to mention the room required for any eaglets they might have, as harpies stay in one place rather than migrate.

As a result, their nests are staggering 5 feet wide, 4 four thick constructions. And though a large portion of their building materials consists of large sticks with mosses and furs for padding, they also incorporate the bones of their prey into their builds.

A few years back, researchers at the Harpy Eagle Conservation Program got the rare opportunity to examine a harpy couple’s nest.

In it, they found a veritable treasure trove of oddities. There was, of course, the usual fare for the nest of a bird of prey, like feathers and pellets (balls of undigestible material such as hair and shells).

Additionally, however, they discovered dozens of bones. Arms, legs, backbones, pelvises, and skulls littered the floor of the nest, with the skulls appearing eerily humanoid, as the majority belonged to long-deceased monkeys.

Luckily for us, though, harpy eagles don’t hunt humans…even though they’re perfectly capable of puncturing a human skull with a single claw.