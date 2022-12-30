This polar bear cub was found alone near a populated area in Alaska, and officials decided they needed to intervene. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sent the bear to the Alaska Zoo after the bear was deemed to be too comfortable around humans.

The agency issued a press release indicating that the polar bear had become orphaned. The male bear is estimated to be about 11 months old. Polar bear biologists and a veterinarian at the Alaska Zoo made the decision to bring the bear in.

“The decision to remove this bear from the wild was not made lightly,” said David Gustine. Gustine is a representative of the program that reviewed the cub’s ordeal. “Removing a bear is not a good outcome for the individual or the wild population, but we felt it was the best course of action in this situation.”

An orphaned polar bear cub was brought to the Alaska Zoo for his welfare by USFWS polar bear team biologists. Just a reminder that he is not yet in public view on zoo grounds. We will provided photos, videos & updates as we progress.https://t.co/Rnv7tA3cZK

📹T. Goodwin @FWSNEWS pic.twitter.com/bNdUEOmR72 — The Alaska Zoo (@AlaskaZoo) December 22, 2022

The cub clocked in at 103 pounds. Experts say this means he’s slightly underweight for his age. The bear also retained lacerations on its upper lip. Officials believe this came from an encounter with a fox after they first encountered the bear while it was eating the animal.

Patrick Lampi serves as the Alaska Zoo’s Executive Director. He maintained that their “primary concern is for the wellbeing of the cub.” Since the polar bear was seen eating a fox which are known to carry rabies, the zoo initiated a “special extended quarantine procedures in place for this cub.”

Polar Bear Will Not Be Returned to the Wild

Once the animal finishes its quarantine, its fate is to be determined. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will devise a long-term plan for the animal. However, one thing is certain: the polar bear won’t be returned to the wild. Cubs are supposed to remain with their mothers for up to two and a half years. Since this bear was found at 11 months old, it wouldn’t be equipped to make it on its own.

The last time a polar bear was plucked from the wild was 2013. In a similar situation, one orphaned bear in Point Lay was brought to the Alaska Zoo.The bear, named Kali, now resides in the St. Louis Zoo.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provided more information on polar bear management in their official statement on the situation.

“The Service has been responsible for the management of polar bear populations in the United States since 1972 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and under the Endangered Species Act since 2008, when it was listed as a threatened species due to the loss of its sea-ice habitat,” the service wrote in their statement.

Fortunately, the bear remains in safe hands before it could harm itself or others.